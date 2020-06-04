World
  5. 2en1 Students Halls / BFV Architectes

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Aubervilliers, France
  • Lead Architect: Jean Bocabeille
  • Clients: Nafilyan & Partners
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of two twin buildings characterized by their « recto-verso » design.

Plan
Plan
White on one side, copper on the other. The ground floor is made of stained concrete, the façades are covered with perforated metallic sheets. Ground floors are dedicated to collective use and services like reception desks, cafeteria, co-working spaces, laundry, bikes racks…

Other shared and convivial spaces where students can relax, work together and get the most from the community life can be found on each floor of the. Last, the green roof is open to all and offers a unique view over Aubervilliers.

