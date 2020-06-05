World
Torre 61 Office Building / JJRR/Arquitectura

Torre 61 Office Building / JJRR/Arquitectura

© Shawna Tavsky © Shawna Tavsky © Shawna Tavsky © Shawna Tavsky + 12

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: JJRR Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shawna Tavsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Duravit, Listone Giordano, Flos, Grupo Arca, Kuma
  • Lead Architect: José Juan Rivera Río
© Shawna Tavsky

Text description provided by the architects. An 8-level office building, located in CDMX. Built with a reinforced concrete and steel structure achieving large gaps, open spaces, and open floors, making them more versatile for different uses of spaces.

© Shawna Tavsky
Plan
Plan
© Shawna Tavsky

The orientation is southeast-northwest, having natural light all day either from one or the other of the orientations, since we have floor-to-ceiling windows on both facades, achieving plenty of light, cross ventilation and exterior views on both sides. The facades are proposed with exposed steel structures, forming glass panels, balconies, and steel planters on each floor. The planters have a drip system thus achieving a natural vertical green.

© Shawna Tavsky

The proposed materials are steel, concrete, glass, and wood. The lobby is covered in floors, walls, and reception with travertine marble, the ceiling is made of steel panels as are the ceiling panels of the balconies on the façade and at the end of the lobby a wooden latticework.

© Shawna Tavsky

Project location

Address: Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

About this office
JJRR/Arquitectura
Office

