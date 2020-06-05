Torre 61 Office Building / JJRR/Arquitectura

+ 12

Office Buildings • Ciudad de México, Mexico Architects: JJRR Arquitectura

Area: 1000 m²

Year: 2020

Photographs: Shawna Tavsky

Duravit Listone Giordano Flos , Grupo Arca , Kuma Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: José Juan Rivera Río

Text description provided by the architects. An 8-level office building, located in CDMX. Built with a reinforced concrete and steel structure achieving large gaps, open spaces, and open floors, making them more versatile for different uses of spaces.

The orientation is southeast-northwest, having natural light all day either from one or the other of the orientations, since we have floor-to-ceiling windows on both facades, achieving plenty of light, cross ventilation and exterior views on both sides. The facades are proposed with exposed steel structures, forming glass panels, balconies, and steel planters on each floor. The planters have a drip system thus achieving a natural vertical green.

The proposed materials are steel, concrete, glass, and wood. The lobby is covered in floors, walls, and reception with travertine marble, the ceiling is made of steel panels as are the ceiling panels of the balconies on the façade and at the end of the lobby a wooden latticework.