K-Villa+ / Space + Architecture

Houses • Cần Thơ, Vietnam Architects: Space+ Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: TOMQAST

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk IGS Windows , Trimble Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Tran Cong Danh

Design Team: Tran Thao Xuan Phuong, Vo Bich Huyen

Engineering: Tran Cong Toai

Landscape: Tran Thi Huong, Van Cong Vuong, Duong Minh Trung

Consultants: Greenviet

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Can Tho city, Vietnam nearby the tranquil Mekong river, K-Villa+ is designed with the modern style, adapted to Lotus Home Standard for Green Building (certified by Vietnam Green Building Council),maximizing the open space to gain the harmony with nature, enhancing the bio-climatic comfort and the healthy, respecting the environment and participating in contributes to the development of sustainable architecture in Vietnam. Sustainable architecture. With a lower building density less than 15%, the effort of prioritizing for green space, water surface, rainwater-absorbing surface, green roof, … has reduced the urban heat island effect.

The garden has been created by local trees: mango, palm, bougainvillea, plumeria…, an ecological fish pond with aquatic plants as lotus, water lily, … Grasscrete block, local plant and tree, ecological pond helps to absorb rainwater. In the future, the owner can use the filter system to reuse rainwater into a source of pure drinking water. With the natural circulating air of the typical monsoon, K-Villa+ has been designed with open spaces, breeze block walls, appropriate layout of doors and windows in order to gain the convectional air flow and bring the natural cool air to inside the house.

With full of light source from the tropical sun, the architect has brought the natural light system solution to the project: indoor garden, skylight, larger windows… in order to use mostly natural light for daytime and members of family could easily see each other and enjoy the beauty of garden surrounding. The project has used eco-friendly materials as un-baked brick for wall partition, weather steel for fence and double-skin facade. Natural wood from the certified sustainable sources is used for floor and furniture. The combined use applied from natural ventilation and lighting, green roof, double skin façade, low-E glasses, … has allowed the house to maintain the effective and economic purpose of artificial power’s use.

A 50m long road has been made to create a connection for local people to access the green park near by and could be used for other community activities. Interior – Landscape Design. The house is divided clearly in calm and activity areas. The master bedroom is located in a quiet area but still has all the best views of the garden around the house. On the first floor, other bedrooms are around a small and calm garden. This garden is also a space to relax and bring more natural light and ventilation into these rooms.

The living room, dining room and kitchen are luxuriously designed. Each bedroom has an elegant modern design expressing the personality of the user. Inside all rooms, there is always natural light and beautiful views to the garden. The spiral staircase is an artistic highlight for the heart of the building. It is also a skylight to gain the natural light and air circulation for the building. Top floor is for relaxing with sauna facilities at the midst of nature. By using breeze blocks, the privacy has secured and the natural ventilation is gained.