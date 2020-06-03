World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Spiral House / I.R.A.

Spiral House / I.R.A.

Save this project
Spiral House / I.R.A.
Save this picture!
© Nobuaki Nakagawa
© Nobuaki Nakagawa

© Nobuaki Nakagawa © Nobuaki Nakagawa © Nobuaki Nakagawa © Nobuaki Nakagawa + 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Save this picture!
© Nobuaki Nakagawa
© Nobuaki Nakagawa

Text description provided by the architects. Narrow city type site shape that can be said to be one of the best in Tokyo. It is a detached house for two couples who are required to meet all the conditions such as roads, frontage, terrain, and directions, and the restrictions imposed by them.

Save this picture!
© Nobuaki Nakagawa
© Nobuaki Nakagawa
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Nobuaki Nakagawa
© Nobuaki Nakagawa

The client rarely (for our clients) wanted an ultra-closed space. On the other hand, there were also domestic demands for maximum volume on a limited small site. It becomes a jewel-like skeleton when restricted by roads and altitude and marked diagonal lines.

Save this picture!
© Nobuaki Nakagawa
© Nobuaki Nakagawa

The volume of architecture is not just proportional to its size. According to the program, visually give space as much as possible on the first floor, depth on the second floor, and height on the third floor to connect all scenes continuously and bring depth to the architecture. Can you do it? Therefore, we tried to restrain members as much as possible by using steel frame and steel plate structure together.

Save this picture!
© Nobuaki Nakagawa
© Nobuaki Nakagawa

As a result, the weak material that normally only plays a role as a base material that supports the sash supports the building, the free outer wall peels off to the site boundary line to secure the width of the building, and a cantilever of 4.8 m is secured. This has been achieved, and it has become possible to reach a height that allows it to reach above the sky. Spiral stairs and voids arranged around each floor are connected by three-dimensional flow lines and visual lines, creating a deep space.

Save this picture!
© Nobuaki Nakagawa
© Nobuaki Nakagawa

Elastic FRP waterproof was used for the outer skin, aiming for seamless construction. I think that the volume of non-details expands this architecture sensually. It can be said that this architecture is the base point of modern urban housing in order to scoop up the equilibrium of dense cities.

Save this picture!
© Nobuaki Nakagawa
© Nobuaki Nakagawa

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
I.R.A.
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Spiral House / I.R.A." 03 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940859/spiral-house-ira/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream