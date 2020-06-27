Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. STA | zwei+plus Intergenerational Housing / trans_city TC

STA | zwei+plus Intergenerational Housing / trans_city TC

Save this project
STA | zwei+plus Intergenerational Housing / trans_city TC

© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer © Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer © Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer © Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Wien, Austria
  • Architects: trans_city TC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15033
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, PREFA, Synthesa, Felebermayer Fenster/Türe, Holzbau Weiz, Nibra Fördertechnik, Overtec, Servis Climax
  • Lead Architect: Matthias Brandmaier
  • Design Team: Mark Gilbert, Christian Aulinger, Joao Francisco Carolino, Ricardo Oliveira, Thomas Pouilie, Michael König.
  • Clients: ARWAG, ÖVW
  • Engineering: dsp ZT GmbH
  • Landscape: rajek barosch landschaftsarchitektur
  • Collaborators: einszueins architekten
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer

Text description provided by the architects. Zwei+plus is an innovative new concept for Intergenerational Living. It is subsidized social housing whose units are let in pairs to two cooperating, intergenerational households. These tandem households can be family or just plain friends, but they must move in concurrently and commit themselves to mutual cooperation and support. In a time where independent living is treasured yet social support networks are needed, zwei+plus provides tandem households with the chance to live together in the same estate: they're paired yet spatially separate units are close enough for interaction and assistance, yet far enough apart, that privacy is preserved.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer

The architecture is the framework for an ambitious social program. Four L-Shaped buildings form green courtyards in which residents can gather. Collectively programmed spaces are grouped around the ground floor: a community café open to the surrounding neighborhood, a laundromat with a playroom for kids, a kindergarten, and an assisted living center for senior citizens.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer

A cooperating partnership allows seniors to assist with the preschoolers, bringing these generations together in a particularly constructive way. The circulation zones in the upper floors are socially active spaces. The one-bedroom units which face onto the open galleries are outfitted with an innovative interpretation of the classic front-porch: a raised sitting area with open railing allows residents to see each other, and chat as they pass by.

Save this picture!
Program
Program

The tandems have a wide choice of different floor plans. Most are self-contained apartments; some, so-called “all-smart” units, can house different households within one flexible dwelling. Two single parents can each have their own quarters while sharing a more spacious living-dining room. Or a family can live together while having a separately accessible studio unit for an elderly parent. 

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer

The precise articulation of the individual buildings in combination with the sensitive proportioning of the estate’s courtyards generates lively, well-structured exterior spaces. The wooden detailing of the balconies and ground floors provides a sense of warmth and intimacy, while the metallic- glazed finish of their finely planed surfaces lends the architecture a unique and highly tactile flair.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer
© Hertha Hurnaus, Leonahard Hizensauer

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
trans_city TC
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Austria
Cite: "STA | zwei+plus Intergenerational Housing / trans_city TC" 27 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940835/sta-zwei-plus-plus-intergenerational-housing-trans-city-tc/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream