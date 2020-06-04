Amakusa Complex “KOKORASU" / Nikken Sekkei

+ 22

Design Team: Wataru Tanaka, NIKKEN SEKKEI, TAKT PROJECT

Client: Amakusa City

Text description provided by the architects. Amakusa City is Located in Kumamoto Prefecture Japan. There is no train station in Amakusa city, thus private car became the major transportation in here. This Project is try to provide a public building which open up for public like a [Station], providing multi-function public space that can be access freely by everyone.

The building named as “KOKORASU”,which is a combination of Japanese worlds : KOKO+KORASU+SU, KOKO means hereKORASU means come in Local Amakusa dialect、SU=nest. There is Public library, public health center, and public hall inside this building.

All of these facilities are facing the courtyard which is a comfortable green outdoor space, so any of the activities of these public facilities are welcome to extend to the courtyard spaces. Part of the courtyard landscape are elevated gradually, connecting the courtyard with public library on the 2nd floor. The curved shaped building surrounding the courtyard spaces create a very interesting experience and interaction for the user of all these public facilities with the courtyard, which is our design intention.

The building roof, created by 4 pieces dynamic curved surfaces with different slopes, supported by timber frame which is Amakusa local material. The overlapped spaces in between curved roof bring comfortable sunlight from the north side and fresh air from the mountain side. The roof structure also create a column free, large span spaces for its interior spaces. As the result, an open, public [station] was born, welcoming everyone to experience and create their own way to use, create your own story at “KOKORASU”. Wataru Tanaka / NIKKEN SEKKEI