Midway Point House / Keith Westbrook + Cumulus Studio

Midway Point House / Keith Westbrook + Cumulus Studio

© Adam Gibson © Adam Gibson © Adam Gibson © Adam Gibson + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Hobart, Australia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  123
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adam Gibson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CSR, Dulux, AWS, Everbright, Fisher & Paykal, Graphisoft
  • Design Team: Keith Westbrook + Cumulus Studio
  • Builder: Adam Johnson Building
  • Joiner: WD Bryan Joinery House
© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

Text description provided by the architects. Nicknamed the 'Tardis' in reference to Doctor Who's time machine, the brief for this project was to create a home that appears small and private from the street, but is deceptively spacious internally. 

© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

Working within the ‘Tardis’ concept, the design response seeks to address three key challenges: how to build within a tight building envelope' as defined on the title; how to provide privacy from the street while also capturing northern sun, and how to make the most of the western views while minimising glare and heat gain/loss. Split-levels, double height spaces and aperture placement deliberately blur the scale of the building. The street facade employs the use of a translucent polycarbonate product to allow for northern light to flood the living areas, while also providing visual and acoustic privacy from the street without the need for curtains. Timber screening on the eastern facade further aids the sense of privacy and seclusion in the home.

© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson
Plans
Plans
© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

A ribbon-window wraps it's way around the western side of the house to heighten the panoramic views while keeping glazing areas to a minimum. Initially envisaged as a large openable hangar door, the west has direct connections to a private deck. Overlooking Pitt Water and Kunanyi/Mt Wellington beyond, the modest sized 3-bedroom home prioritises a sense of place, allowing water views and light to define the cliff-top living experience.

© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

Project gallery

Cite: "Midway Point House / Keith Westbrook + Cumulus Studio" 03 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940719/midway-point-house-keith-westbrook-plus-cumulus-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

