World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Lantern Studio / Flavin Architects

Lantern Studio / Flavin Architects

Save this project
Lantern Studio / Flavin Architects
Save this picture!
© Nat Rea
© Nat Rea

© Peter Vanderwarker © Nat Rea © Nat Rea © Peter Vanderwarker + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Wellesley, United States
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Vanderwarker
© Peter Vanderwarker

Text description provided by the architects. The Lantern Studio is set beside a traditional Dutch Colonial home in Wellesley. While still being visible from the street, the setback respects the context of traditional houses, and established pattern of accessory garages being located behind the primary dwelling. The building is placed behind a spectacular glacial erratic boulder and becomes the focal point of the backyard entrance. Low grasses are planted around the boulder, in keeping with the manicured gardens typical of the neighborhood. The landscape to the rear is left raw and wild, with rock outcroppings that nature can overtake in time.

Save this picture!
© Peter Vanderwarker
© Peter Vanderwarker
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Nat Rea
© Nat Rea

The building is designed to engage the client’s passions for gardening, entertaining and antique Vespa scooters. The ground floor is a Vespa repair shop and garage. The middle floor houses a home office and veranda, and the upper floor allows for outdoor dining surrounded by a vegetable garden in raised planters. A concrete box clad in stucco encloses the lower garage workshop and forms the plinth for the exposed steel frame structure of the upper two floors of the building. The six perimeter steel columns provide a column-free interior for the middle floor and extend an additional 8 feet above the roof deck to define the edges of the building. An assembly of Ipe deck tiles over pedestals bring the traditional warmth of wood to both the open-air veranda and roof deck.

Save this picture!
© Peter Vanderwarker
© Peter Vanderwarker
Save this picture!
© Peter Vanderwarker
© Peter Vanderwarker

The east and west elevations of the steel frame are draped with a curtain of slender mahogany strips, that screen the nearby busy road from the veranda and roof deck. The appearance of the building changes throughout the day; the wood screens are back lit in the morning sun and front lit in the afternoon with dappled light filtered through the adjacent tree canopies. At night the wood screens glow like a lantern.

Save this picture!
© Peter Vanderwarker
© Peter Vanderwarker

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Flavin Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Lantern Studio / Flavin Architects" 02 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940714/lantern-studio-flavin-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream