Kami in the Whispering Forest Installation / Moradavaga

+ 19

Installations & Structures, Lighting • Egna, Italy Architects: Moradavaga

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Arno Ebner

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Elektro Bampi , GWB – Genossenschaft, Werkstätten, Begleitung , Holzwerkstatt und Kreativwerkstatt des Sozialzentrums in Kurtatsch , Kreativwerkstatt Paolo Seppi , Tischler Thomas Ruele Manufacturers:

Arquitetos Responsáveis: Manfred Eccli, Pedro Cavaco Leitão

Cliente: Zukunft Neumarkt

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Moradavaga's "Kami in the Whispering Forest" is an interactive audiovisual installation for the 2018 Christmas Market in Neumarkt/Egna, Italy, which was organized by Zukunft Neumarkt.

Its playful approach invites visitors to engage with the topics of “connection and communication” at different levels.

The work's narrative derives from the classic motif of the chimney/fireplace, common to various Christmas tales and also related to former (and actual) house typologies in which the space around the fireplace serves as the central living shelter during the cold seasons thus making it a core place of encounter and exchange.

The installation interprets this act of communication through a set of stylized, shining smoke columns which connect the chimneys of the different market huts. The red hut "Kami" is the starting point of the work, from which the conceptually energetic connecting elements flow. When entering “Kami”, a first audio station will pose the question "Where do I find Christmas?"

In addition to the interaction with the red-shining pipes, which also works as kind of old style telephone, thoughts and stories of villagers can be heard in twelve audio stations, disguised as red birdhouses amidst the same number of small forests, which were recorded by the musician and sound collector Manuel Oberkalmsteiner in collaboration with the youth and cultural center Point of Neumarkt/Egna.