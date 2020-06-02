World
CMR House / Estudio MMX

CMR House / Estudio MMX

© Rafael Gamo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio MMX
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  466
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafael Gamo
  • Lead Architects: Estudio MMX
  • Collaborators: Gonzalo Álvarez Tostado, Pablo Goldin Marcovich
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Spatial units and the open space. The plot features the extraordinary garden of an old house, the project explores a defragmentation of the programme by placing it along the strength of the immediate natural environment.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The total volume demanded by programme requirements was disturbed, fragmented and then distributed alongside the garden. The volumes are connected through transitional spaces that frame views of the garden, encouraging the user to make pauses while moving through the house. A subtle and constant link between exterior and interior spaces, blurs the perception of spatial borders.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Diagrams
Diagrams
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

While the public spaces of the programme have direct relationship with the gardens, a sequence of spaces and level changes builds up varying degrees of intimacy. When it reaches the rooms above ground level, the inhabitants are able to contemplate the garden from another perspective while obtaining intimacy.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Plans
Plans
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The selected materials, simple and of neutral colors, respond to the will for recognizing the garden as the main actor of the site. Willingly, the house makes itself present through contrast and well-defined geometries. However, the light, shadows and colors, are still those from the extraordinary landscape.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

About this office
Estudio MMX
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
