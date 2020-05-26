World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. Spain
  5. Nuestra Señora de Lourdes School Gym / Picado de Blas

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Nuestra Señora de Lourdes School Gym / Picado de Blas

Save this project
Nuestra Señora de Lourdes School Gym / Picado de Blas

© Amores Pictures © Amores Pictures © Amores Pictures © Amores Pictures + 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Gymnasium, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Picado de Blas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Amores Pictures
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Rodeca, Celenit, Finsa, Entex textil, Paneles aislantes peningsulares
  • Architects In Charge: María José de Blas y Rubén Picado
  • Project Collaborators: Carlos Díaz-Monís, Jorge Li, Sofía Fernández, Will Tooze, Jorge Álvarez, Teresa Casbas
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

Text description provided by the architects. The project was born as a consequence of the expansion of the dining room of the Nuestra Señora de Lourdes school in Torrelodones. The current gym is replaced by the new dining room and, therefore, generating the new gym pavilion next to the existing one and the main building finishes are renovated due to its deterioration.

Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

The project's goal was to enhance the school site next to one of its entrances, as well as the recovery of the building with proper adaptation with the needs of the school. 

Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

The proposals must respond to durable design solutions that guarantee the operation of the new interior space and technical solutions that avoid future problems on the roof due to the action of stormwater, thus guaranteeing compliance with the technical code. 

Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

Build the new gymnasium canopy. - Renovation of the finishes in the lobby and toilets and revision of the facilities to adapt it to the new use. - Conditioning of the access to the new pavilion, making it 100% accessible to people with impaired mobility.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Calle Ntra. Sra. del Carmen, 28250, Madrid, España

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Picado de Blas
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Nuestra Señora de Lourdes School Gym / Picado de Blas" [Gimnasio Colegio Nuestra Señora de Lourdes / Picado de Blas] 26 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940319/nuestra-senora-de-lourdes-school-gym-picado-de-blas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream