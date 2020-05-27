World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Transportation
  4. Japan
  5. Vehicle Assessment Drive-Thru / STUDIO MOVE

Vehicle Assessment Drive-Thru / STUDIO MOVE

Save this project
Vehicle Assessment Drive-Thru / STUDIO MOVE

© exp Atsushi Shiotani © exp Atsushi Shiotani © exp Atsushi Shiotani © exp Atsushi Shiotani + 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Transportation
Takamatsu, Japan
  • Architects: STUDIO MOVE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  56
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  exp Atsushi Shiotani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: DIC, IDOM, 庵治石 ISHIMAGA
  • Contractor: Dotekougei
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

Text description provided by the architects. The project location is along the national highway in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture. Our client for the project is IDOM inc., a company under “Gulliver” that operates used vehicle nationwide. With the request of efficiency, and a contactless service to support the Epidemic Control. The goal is to develop a new drive-way system using technology, art, and architecture.

Save this picture!
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
Save this picture!
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
Save this picture!
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

We want to break the traditional customer service style, where everything happens in an enclosed environment. While considering the driver’s view and car speed; the design must be highly visible and easy to access. Like a “Neighborhood Park”; a friendly, relaxing corner to both the client and the public.

Save this picture!
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
Save this picture!
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
Save this picture!
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

Every IDOM store has a large parking lot, so we thought it would be interesting to use part of the existing parking space. To create a vehicle assessment corner that can connect business with the neighborhood more naturally and applicable in other cities.

Save this picture!
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
Save this picture!
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

The “Neighborhood Park” idea is designed with semi-transparent metal mesh; concave and convex squares to present the urban landscape. Bold signs and colors are applied to catch views from the drivers while engaging with the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STUDIO MOVE
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Japan
Cite: "Vehicle Assessment Drive-Thru / STUDIO MOVE" 27 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940250/vehicle-assessment-drive-thru-studio-move/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© exp Atsushi Shiotani

疫情间全新车道系统 / STUDIO MOVE

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream