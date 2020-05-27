Vehicle Assessment Drive-Thru / STUDIO MOVE

+ 25

Transportation • Takamatsu, Japan Architects: STUDIO MOVE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 56 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: exp Atsushi Shiotani

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: DIC , IDOM , 庵治石 ISHIMAGA

Contractor: Dotekougei

Text description provided by the architects. The project location is along the national highway in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture. Our client for the project is IDOM inc., a company under “Gulliver” that operates used vehicle nationwide. With the request of efficiency, and a contactless service to support the Epidemic Control. The goal is to develop a new drive-way system using technology, art, and architecture.

We want to break the traditional customer service style, where everything happens in an enclosed environment. While considering the driver’s view and car speed; the design must be highly visible and easy to access. Like a “Neighborhood Park”; a friendly, relaxing corner to both the client and the public.

Every IDOM store has a large parking lot, so we thought it would be interesting to use part of the existing parking space. To create a vehicle assessment corner that can connect business with the neighborhood more naturally and applicable in other cities.

The “Neighborhood Park” idea is designed with semi-transparent metal mesh; concave and convex squares to present the urban landscape. Bold signs and colors are applied to catch views from the drivers while engaging with the neighborhood.