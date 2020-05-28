World
The Garage Gem / Office Ou

The Garage Gem / Office Ou

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: Office Ou
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adrian Ozimek
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BL Woodworking, Bliss Nor-Am Steel Doors and Windows, Roanoak, SSAB GreenCoat, Trimble, Zita Terrazzo & Tile
  • Lead Architect: Sebastian Bartnicki
  • General Contractor: Derek Nicholson Inc
  • Structural Engineering: Kieffer Structural Engineering
© Adrian Ozimek
Text description provided by the architects. This project stemmed from the desire to transform the traditional urban garage into a flexible amenity space. This small structure re-imagines the detached laneway garage (often an under-utilized storage space), and makes it into a true extension of the home, as well as an open event space to forge community bonds. The 'Garage Gem' strikes a balance between precious and utilitarian to support a wide range of uses: it is a functioning garage, a conservatory, occasional workshop, a three-season space for entertaining guests, dining, movie screenings, writing, and simply enjoying the quiet seclusion of the leafy rear yard.

© Adrian Ozimek
© Adrian Ozimek
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Adrian Ozimek
The building features hardwearing terrazzo floors and countertops, an exposed douglas fir  structure, black-stained OSB sheathing, and meticulously detailed steel-framed windows and doors. The cedar exterior cladding will, in time, weather to blend in with the fence. In the yard between garage and house, a new outdoor kitchen repeats the theme of cedar and terrazzo, and custom designed globe lights tie the entire space together.

© Adrian Ozimek
© Adrian Ozimek
Street elevation
Street elevation
© Adrian Ozimek
Thanks to its large glazed conservatory doors, the garage gem can seamlessly connect to the diverse spaces around it: the laneway, connecting it to the neighbourhood, the backyard, connecting it to the home, and finally a small side garden for intimate gatherings.

© Adrian Ozimek
