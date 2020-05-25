World
GreenHouse / OTTOTTO

GreenHouse / OTTOTTO

© Alexander Bogorodskiy

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation
Oporto, Portugal
  • Architects: OTTOTTO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alexander Bogorodskiy, Guiga Pirá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, DTile, mcz
  • Lead Architects: Teresa Otto + Pedro Teixeira
  • Engineering: Manuel Otto
  • Furniture: Primeira Demão
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Text description provided by the architects. When OTTOTTO studio removed the plaster from the walls of this house, two imposing stone walls were revealed. Their beauty made it inevitable to keep them in sight, adding just a new layer, in metallic mesh, to blend the 20th century with the new structure and skylight. As it is common in the center of Porto, Portugal, the house is narrow, long and has only two fronts: the challenge was to bring more light to the semi-basement and to all the interior spaces; drawing a single cut in the roof was the solution - a "square ring", with a constant width of 70 cm, that crosses the three floors and is overlooked by eight windows.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

It's the windows that create tension between each room, as from one you can always spy on another ... The large glass area, the new structure of green steel and the green floor and metal mesh, gave the remodelled home its name – GreenHouse. The structure supports three new volumes, built from brick and painted in white, that hang over the kitchen and the large dining and living areas, with access to the porch. On the first floor, a room at each end of the house; in the centre, a bathroom sits alongside a small office-balcony. In the attic, a mezzanine lays over one of the bedrooms, and a surprising attic above the office. Connecting the floors, black iron stairs; the same that colors to the doors and baseboards. In the windows, orange curtains provide privacy and color to the spaces. 

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Detail
Detail
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The front of the home has been kept intact; in the rear, corrugated metal reveals the new intervention, and the galvanized finish reflects the sun illuminating the small garden. Designed and built for an imaginary client, the house is now for sale, including the decoration by Primeira Demão.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Transversal section
Transversal section
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

OTTOTTO
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Portugal
"GreenHouse / OTTOTTO" 25 May 2020. ArchDaily.

