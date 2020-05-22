Amaroo House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

+ 46

Houses • Bardon, Australia Architects: Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 615 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Villa Styling

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Enscape Ace Stone Tiles , Ambertiles , Artedomus , Dormakabaau , Enduro Turf , Reece bathrooms , Skhemetiles , The fabric frame Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Alexandra Buchanan

Design Team: Villa Styling

Engineering: Northey Consulting Engineers

Construction Team: Divine Renovations

Text description provided by the architects. Amaroo is a stunning new build family home in Brisbane's inner west suburb of Bardon. Sited on a wide fronted, sloping block in the leafy river city suburb the design provides for the ultimate sub-tropical living that maximises vast open connection to highly considered private outdoor spaces. The brief was to provide a high end, family haven that is both hidden from the world and highly connected to the outside.

The clients wanted to create a resort style that was light & open with the balance of still being warm, textural and homely - an escape from the city. The challenge of the site became one of the fundamental drivers of the brief, and certainly a factor in the planning of the spatial arrangements. Our solution was to create an elevated "L" shaped plan, to provide a protected courtyard arrangement, that would maximise views and allow seamless interaction to outdoor spaces.

A screened facade wraps the upper levels, overhanging a more open ground floor plane to provide the cantilevered edge; which gives privacy, weather and heat protection and a sense of lightness to the floating facade.