Amaroo House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Architects: Alexandra Buchanan Architecture
- Area: 615 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Villa Styling
Lead Architect: Alexandra Buchanan
Design Team: Villa Styling
Engineering: Northey Consulting Engineers
Construction Team: Divine Renovations
Text description provided by the architects. Amaroo is a stunning new build family home in Brisbane's inner west suburb of Bardon. Sited on a wide fronted, sloping block in the leafy river city suburb the design provides for the ultimate sub-tropical living that maximises vast open connection to highly considered private outdoor spaces. The brief was to provide a high end, family haven that is both hidden from the world and highly connected to the outside.
The clients wanted to create a resort style that was light & open with the balance of still being warm, textural and homely - an escape from the city. The challenge of the site became one of the fundamental drivers of the brief, and certainly a factor in the planning of the spatial arrangements. Our solution was to create an elevated "L" shaped plan, to provide a protected courtyard arrangement, that would maximise views and allow seamless interaction to outdoor spaces.
A screened facade wraps the upper levels, overhanging a more open ground floor plane to provide the cantilevered edge; which gives privacy, weather and heat protection and a sense of lightness to the floating facade.