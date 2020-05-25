Villa Petra / Marlene Uldschmidt

+ 51

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Petra is located in a noble residential area near the seaside village of Carvoeiro, Algarve, Portugal. The low-density area where Villa Petra is embedded is characterized by established private gardens, creating secluded properties. Many interventions and extensions in the existing house throughout the years led into a featureless building however the building footprint had to be preserved to respect legal frameworks.

The new project seeks to harmonize volumetrically, aesthetically and topographically with the sloping terrain, since the existing building showed deep signs of degradation giving place to new construction. From the double-height entrance area, the open plan ground floor combines the living room, the kitchen, dining room, bar, and stage area. The upper and lower levels are reserved for the bedrooms. Steps designed as floating platforms in timber connect the ground floor and the lower level with the intermediate level of the pool, fading the difference in heights in between. The pool was reshaped with modern straight lines and clad in white macael marble surrounded with decking.

The garden was completely redesigned including some existing palm trees and a neglected tennis court disconnected from the house harmonizing everything. The floor coverings for paths and terraces are materialized in timber and the carport area and main walkway combine macael marble in white and grey in distinct areas with a custom-made pattern. A dense group of tropical plants on the south side combined with the master bedroom prominent terrace offers shade and reduces heat on the terrace of the outdoor space.