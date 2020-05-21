Longfellow Terraces / refresh*design

+ 18

Design Team: erhard Rathmayr, corinne Trang, Monika obrist

Structural Engineer: NGS engineers

Town Planner : Viva Property group

Builder : Bespoke constructions

Text description provided by the architects. Longfellow Terraces are an example of what the often-discussed “Missing Middle” could look like in Brisbane - a sustainable infill-development for sensitive densification of inner-city suburbs. Inserting additional dwellings dwellings into existing infrastructure allows more people to enjoy the qualities of these precincts rather than adding to the urban sprawl.

Inspired by the way in which ancient people used to live under trees for protection from the elements, the design genuinely connects the entire living floor to the landscape by providing sheltered and unobstructed spaces that are truly in touch with nature.

The spatial arrangement of the project takes queues of the functionality of “sydney Terrace Houses”. Three storey dwellings use the sloping land to fully conceal garages and driveway thus avoiding ground floor domination by garage doors. Instead, the houses feature entry sequences similar to traditional ‘Queenslanders’ with the arrival of visitors at landscaped front yards, stairs and verandas.