Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Desierto de los Leones House / Taller ADG

Desierto de los Leones House / Taller ADG

Save this project
Desierto de los Leones House / Taller ADG

© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mexico
  • Lead Architect:Alonso de Garay
  • Design Team:Ana Cantú, Ana Luisa Cabrera, Alberto Cabrera, Israel Vergara, Jessica Mijares, Fabiola Sánchez, Noe Terrazas, Anahí Reyes, Antonio Mondragón
  • Landscape:Taller ADG
  • Construction:MAZ ARQUITECTOS
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The concept stems from the gabled roof geometry, fragmented to generate skylights and terraces.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The different volumes were divided by material into the two stories of the house above ground level; the ground floor is concrete and the upper floor white brick.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The ground floor holds a studio, a family room, living room/dining area and kitchen. These spaces open up onto an interior patio and subsequently the house’s garden.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The second story of the house contains two bedrooms, a second family room and the main bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

En el interior el concreto aparente y la madera son los materiales principales. Los pavimentos exteriores de lajas de piedra braza y recinto.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Taller ADG
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Desierto de los Leones House / Taller ADG" [Casa Desierto de los Leones / Taller ADG] 09 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939970/desierto-de-los-leones-house-taller-adg> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream