Giant Group Global Headquarters / J.J. Pan & Partners

Giant Group Global Headquarters / J.J. Pan & Partners

© YHLAA © YHLAA © YHLAA © YHLAA + 23

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Office Buildings
Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: J. J. Pan & Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  33000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  YHLAA
  • Architect In Charge: Joshua J. Pan
  • Design Team: David Lee, Yang-Sheng Chen, Ady Tsai, Shih-Fang Huang, Teng-Mao Huang, Chao-Ching Wang, Syue-Shuan Leng, Hsin-Ping Lee, Genie Huang
  • Structural Consultant: Envision Engineering Consultants
  • Mep Consultant: C.H. Wu Consulting Engineers
  • Lighting Consultant: Amphlilight Design Studio
  • Green Consultant: Greentend Consultant
  • Geo Tech Consultant: Chung Chi Technical Consultant Co., Ltd.
  • Interior Consultant: C. J. Studio
  • Client: Giant Taiwan Co., Ltd.
  • Contractor: Lee Ming Construction Co., Ltd.
© YHLAA
© YHLAA

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the Central Taiwan Science Park, the Giant Headquarters project willundoubtedly become a landmark upon completion.

© YHLAA
© YHLAA
© YHLAA
© YHLAA
© YHLAA
© YHLAA

In terms of architectural design, thebuilding form is dynamically sculpted to evoke Giant’s technological prowess, while itscurvaceous shape and sustainable design features evoke the simplicity and eco-friendlinessof the bicycle.

© YHLAA
© YHLAA
© YHLAA
© YHLAA

The tower design takes full advantage of its unobstructed surroundings withfloor-to-ceiling glazing on three sides and a generous 4.5m floor height to allow in amplenatural light.

© YHLAA
© YHLAA
© YHLAA
© YHLAA

Appropriate shading is provided by the architecturally expressive undulating slabcovers and deep south-facing balconies.

© YHLAA
© YHLAA
© YHLAA
© YHLAA

The expressive form of the exhibition hall along withan open plaza completes the overall composition.

© YHLAA
© YHLAA

Project location

Address: Central Taiwan Science Park, Taiwan (ROC)

