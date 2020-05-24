Giant Group Global Headquarters / J.J. Pan & Partners

-
Architects: J. J. Pan & Partners
- Area: 33000 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: YHLAA
-
Architect In Charge: Joshua J. Pan
-
Design Team: David Lee, Yang-Sheng Chen, Ady Tsai, Shih-Fang Huang, Teng-Mao Huang, Chao-Ching Wang, Syue-Shuan Leng, Hsin-Ping Lee, Genie Huang
-
Structural Consultant: Envision Engineering Consultants
-
Mep Consultant: C.H. Wu Consulting Engineers
-
Lighting Consultant: Amphlilight Design Studio
-
Green Consultant: Greentend Consultant
-
Geo Tech Consultant: Chung Chi Technical Consultant Co., Ltd.
-
Interior Consultant: C. J. Studio
-
Client: Giant Taiwan Co., Ltd.
-
Contractor: Lee Ming Construction Co., Ltd.
Text description provided by the architects. Located within the Central Taiwan Science Park, the Giant Headquarters project willundoubtedly become a landmark upon completion.
In terms of architectural design, thebuilding form is dynamically sculpted to evoke Giant’s technological prowess, while itscurvaceous shape and sustainable design features evoke the simplicity and eco-friendlinessof the bicycle.
The tower design takes full advantage of its unobstructed surroundings withfloor-to-ceiling glazing on three sides and a generous 4.5m floor height to allow in amplenatural light.
Appropriate shading is provided by the architecturally expressive undulating slabcovers and deep south-facing balconies.
The expressive form of the exhibition hall along withan open plaza completes the overall composition.