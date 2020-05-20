World
PIK Pavilion / Masterskaya Be

PIK Pavilion / Masterskaya Be

© Leonid Sorokin © Leonid Sorokin © Leonid Sorokin © Leonid Sorokin + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Moskva, Russia
  • Architects: Masterskaya Be
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leonid Sorokin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Trimble
© Leonid Sorokin
© Leonid Sorokin

Text description provided by the architects. PIK Pavilion by Masterskaya Be is a temporary summer pavilion for public activities. In the winter of 2019 Masterskaya Be won a closed competition for the design of the pavilion for the real estate company. The concept of the summer pavilion develops in three aspects: the pavilion function - sports and educational events, the envelope - protects the main function from external influences and attracts visitors from outside, the curtain - allows to transform the space and create different scenarios inside the pavilion.

Axo
Axo
© Leonid Sorokin
© Leonid Sorokin

The pavilion has an area of 150 sq. m. and a height of 4.5 m. It has a spectacular kinetic facade, which sets in motion even from a light gust of wind. The architecture of the pavilion is based on the design code and company's identity, the entire interior is covered with orange rubber coating - the corporate color of PIK Group. It was designed as a relocatable construction, which can be easily and quickly mounted and demounted and smoothly fit in at the new location.

© Leonid Sorokin
© Leonid Sorokin
Dimensions
Dimensions
© Leonid Sorokin
© Leonid Sorokin

The facade is raised from the ground and forms two entrances to the pavilion on long sides. A large double-sided curtain moves along the perimeter of the facade, allowing to create a cinema inside the pavilion in the daylight hours and protecting visitors from rain during sports activities. Especially for the summer pavilion, a special lifestyle program of events has been developed, revealing the components of the quality living environment and its impact on the city residents. The program includes film screenings, master classes, and lectures. With minimal transformation and thanks to the storage of some equipment inside the tribune, the venue adapts to any of these activities.

© Leonid Sorokin
© Leonid Sorokin

Structural design. The pavilion is a prefabricated structure. The roof structure is supported by 6 bearing columns. Facade panels are mounted on the bearing structure. The floor base is mounted on screw supports for further adjustment to the site relief. The tent roof consists of 6 funnels connected to the drainage system inside the supporting columns for collecting and draining rainfall under the pavilion base.

© Leonid Sorokin
© Leonid Sorokin

Project location

Address: Muzeon Park of Arts, Krymsky Val, 2, Moskva, Russia

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion Russia
