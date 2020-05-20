World
Vineria Wine Cellar / NS Studio

Vineria Wine Cellar / NS Studio

© Nick Paniashvili © Nick Paniashvili © Nick Paniashvili © Nick Paniashvili + 24

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Winery
T'bilisi, Georgia
  • Lead Architects: Luka Chaganava, Nini Tchanturia
  • Design Team: Amiran Sharipashvili
© Nick Paniashvili
Text description provided by the architects. The space that captures you, the place where you lose the sense of time, the atmosphere that makes you calm, it’s Vineria, wine cellar in the central part of Old Tbilisi. From a chaotic, busy street we suddenly get into the space that is completely isolated from the city, street, people, noise and creates its own world.

© Nick Paniashvili
Section
© Nick Paniashvili
Prior to the renovation works, there was the abandoned basement with honed walls, remains of old coverings and a lot of useless items. However, the potential of this space was noticeable from the very beginning. Our goal was to create a place, which would make anyone feel comfortable, release from the daily load and get an opportunity of rest.

© Nick Paniashvili
Second Floor Plan
© Nick Paniashvili
As soon as we enter the space, while walking down on the stairs, we see the green wall (with hanging plants) and in front of it - the rock with the function of receptionist's table. The height of the ceiling has enabled us to make mezzanine, with the tasting area placed on it, under which there are the shelves of wine and strong alcoholic drinks, as well as the zone for cisterns. In the same part there is the Georgian space with traditional attributes and decorations associated with wine.

© Nick Paniashvili
The visitor can bake Georgian traditional bread ‘Lavashi’ by his hand, make traditional candle-shaped candy ‘Churchkhela’, see the traditional accessories used for making wine: Kvevri, Satsnakheli and others. Taking into consideration that there is a high ceiling, we covered the wall with two traditional Georgian carpets; we think that with the carpets this zone becomes more distinctive. The stairs of mezzanine and the above-mentioned space are separated by the glass, which allows the guests to view it from different sides.

© Nick Paniashvili
We believe that the thing which brings together the interior, is the central space, of which two perpendicular walls from floor to ceiling are covered by a wooden shelf, that per se is created for special wine bottles. In front of them, there is the first table of olfactory tasting in Georgia.

© Nick Paniashvili
There are two more spaces in this zone: a little library and a lecture/conference space. It should be noted that Vineria is a small museum too, as inside the metal and glass convoy made island, that is located in the central part of the ground floor, there are preserved an ancient wine tableware and accessories found during archaeological works at various times in Georgia.

© Nick Paniashvili
Project location

Address: 2 Nikoloz Baratashvili St, T'bilisi, Georgia

NS Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Winery Georgia
Cite: "Vineria Wine Cellar / NS Studio" 20 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939746/vineria-wine-cellar-ns-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

