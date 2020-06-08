World
  Forest House / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores

Forest House / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores

Forest House / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores

© Felipe Araújo

Houses Interiors, Interior Design
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
  • Interior Designers: Cacau Ribeiro Interiores
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1259 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Felipe Araújo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Doka, 24 SOUQ, 5 by Kamy, Araquém Alcântara, Arnaldo Danemberg, Augusta, Barcellos Paisagismo, Carbono Design, Casa Pronta, Casa rara, Castelatto, Construflama, Deca, Design brasil, Dpot, Elettromec, Estúdio Bola, Galeria Marcelo Guarnieri, Kosten Haus +7
  • Arquiteta Responsável: Graziele Martins Barradas
  • Project Team: Simone Carolina Jorge, Luiz Fernando Coradello
  • Clients: Mostra Casa Cor 2018
  • Engineering: Pallas Engenharia
  • Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo
  • Collaborators: Bruna Souza
© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

Text description provided by the architects. Following the theme “house alive”, our cabin was projected for the CASA COR 2018 in a way that everything would be used and enjoyed. We wanted to provide stimulus for people´s five senses, through smells, sounds, natural materials, plants and lighting. All perfectly measured to increase the feeling of well-being of those living there.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo
Planta - Layout
Planta - Layout
© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

We used wooden brise soleils and frames with glass to create virtual limits and bring the green into our cabin giving people the idea that they were out there in the woods.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo
Section AA
Section AA
© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

We carefully curated design pieces, art and furniture that would perfectly mix simplicity and sophistication for a couple that loves enjoying nature but also demand comfort. A house alive, full of good memories.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

Project gallery

Cacau Ribeiro Interiores
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Interior Design Brazil
Cite: "Forest House / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores" [Casa do Bosque / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores] 08 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939737/forest-house-cacau-ribeiro-interiores/> ISSN 0719-8884

