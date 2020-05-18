World
Salvador House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Walter Flores Arquitecto

Salvador House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Walter Flores Arquitecto

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

  • Lead Architect: Arq. Luis Armando Gómez Solórzano
  • Design Team: Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño / Walter Flores Arquitecto
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Text description provided by the architects. The Cuchunúc tree positioned us, indicated the point of tension, and last but not least, marked the essential transition point of the project. This is because there is a very important feature on this country site, the soil. It is of a reddish tone that dramatizes the flowering season of the Cuchunúc when the flowers fall on the clay. And we haven't talked about architecture yet, but about visual poetry, which couldn't be separated from the concept.

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Section
Section
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
The project emerges molded from the ground, the materials respond to a sepia colour palette, which in turn betray the constructive honesty of the house. The intimate areas are divided and the social area is integrated into a single body and function. Salvador is a veterinarian, he has dogs and cats, that were also taken into account for the development of the project.

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
The corridor, as a characteristic element of the country house, was arranged as a central artery and not as a primary access. The downspouts that feed the water storage tank, for domestic use run along this corridor. Small orchards will take advantage of the rains during and after the rainy season.

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
