Registro Home / Canalli Arquitetura

Houses • Registro, Brazil Architects: Canalli Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7535 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016

Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Macarios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bontempo , Brasil Imperial , Deca , Machado pre-moldados , Pedras Boa Vista , Plano de Luz , natur pisos

Lead Architect: Fernando Canalli, Natalia Canalli

Lighting: Plano de Luz

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Registro is the result of a harmonic set of volumes intertwined with each other that produce a mosaic of light and shadow, transparency and opacity. Where internal and external spaces interact as one environment.

Ground floor plan / 1st floor plan

There is a permanent symbiosis between vegetation, light and the built elements that provide successive surprising scenes in their nuances without interruptions.

The concrete and the abstract merge and metaphors multiply; thus, the house offers multiple situations and each of them causes a new sensation.

The scenario of the rendezvous is naturally offered.

The ground floor social area comprises living, dining, gourmet kitchen, toilet and barbecue area with outdoor kitchen. The first floor houses the family rooms, offices and library. The gym and music studio are on the second floor, which also offers the 360 ​​° landscape of the surroundings.