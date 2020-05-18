World
Entre les lignes Landmark / Luca Fortin

Entre les lignes Landmark / Luca Fortin
© Maxime Brouillet
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Landscape Architecture, Landmarks & Monuments
Québec, Canada
  • Lead Architects: Luca Fortin
  • Clients: Ville de Québec
  • Engineering: Laro expert-conseil
  • Consultants: Pascale Pierre and Jean-Pierre Morin
© Maxime Brouillet
Text description provided by the architects. Like an opened book, this work is an invitation to walk through a new landscape, whether real or imaginary. Offering visitors access to a transitionary space between the urban and the natural areas of the linear park of the Rivière-Saint-Charles, framed poetically by the wide arch shaped portal.

© Félix Michaud
© Félix Michaud
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Maxime Brouillet
The two imposing concrete monoliths bear the imprint of their original framework made from recovered wood. Diffused colours, streaks and textures leave abstract palimpsetic traces on the walls, their almost script-like appearance invites viewers to decrypt them as they wish. The cycling of the four seasons, with the succession of rain, falling leaves and snow, will change the intrinsic appearance of the concrete, constantly offering passers-by a new version of its story.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
© Félix Michaud
© Félix Michaud

Acting both as an entrance way and finish line for its pedestrian public, the piece is an open invitation for contemplation, a catalyst to reawaken a desire to dream and reconnect to the natural landscape shared by all.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Project location

Address: Chauveau Park, 3175 Avenue Chauveau, Québec, QC G2C 1A3, Canada

Luca Fortin
Cite: "Entre les lignes Landmark / Luca Fortin" 18 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939667/entre-les-lignes-landmark-luca-fortin/> ISSN 0719-8884

