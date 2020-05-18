Entre les lignes Landmark / Luca Fortin

+ 23

Lead Architects: Luca Fortin

Clients: Ville de Québec

Engineering: Laro expert-conseil

Consultants: Pascale Pierre and Jean-Pierre Morin

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Like an opened book, this work is an invitation to walk through a new landscape, whether real or imaginary. Offering visitors access to a transitionary space between the urban and the natural areas of the linear park of the Rivière-Saint-Charles, framed poetically by the wide arch shaped portal.

The two imposing concrete monoliths bear the imprint of their original framework made from recovered wood. Diffused colours, streaks and textures leave abstract palimpsetic traces on the walls, their almost script-like appearance invites viewers to decrypt them as they wish. The cycling of the four seasons, with the succession of rain, falling leaves and snow, will change the intrinsic appearance of the concrete, constantly offering passers-by a new version of its story.

Acting both as an entrance way and finish line for its pedestrian public, the piece is an open invitation for contemplation, a catalyst to reawaken a desire to dream and reconnect to the natural landscape shared by all.