CVC House / Estudio MMX

CVC House / Estudio MMX

© Rafael Gamo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio MMX
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafael Gamo
  • Collaborators: Eréndira Tranquilino, Ana Nuño
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The CVC House is generated from the articulation of the garden´s exterior spaces, terraces and the central patio with the spaces that were required by the client, as a way to generate a dialogue between the built space and the open space. In addition to a sequence of open spaces with varying degrees of intimacy, that allow to pass gradually from the large space of the street to the green space at the back of the plot.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Plan
Plan
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Inside a 3x3x3 grid, 10 volumes are distributed around a central patio. This way, the project intertwines two units that can be inhabited independently. A compact program within a porous massing, allows the interior spaces to have optimal conditions of sunlight and views without compromising the privacy of its occupants and without reducing the open areas (patios and gardens of the house).

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Sections
Sections
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The use of red pigmented concrete as a structural and finishes system and allows to generate pergolas, slabs, beams and homogeneous walls, that emphasizes the integral nature of the project.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

