Orange House / Studio Habitect

Orange House / Studio Habitect

© Pratik Panzade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nagpur, India
  • Architects: Studio Habitect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pratik Panzade
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dulux, Greenply, Jaquar, Saint-Gobain, Ashirvad, Birla white, Delta Laminates, Kamdhenu, Trimble, Ultratech, Vintage
  • Lead Architects: Aman Chand, Akshay Bhandarkar
  • Client: Suraj Randive
  • Contractor: Suresh Mahalle
  • Carpenter: Prabhu Warambe
  • Electrical Consultant: Fahim Sheikh
© Pratik Panzade
© Pratik Panzade

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Kharbi, a developing locality in the orange city of Nagpur, Maharashtra. We were provided with a very basic brief of designing a two bedroom hall kitchen residence for a family of four. The plot is located in a very dry locality with rather scarce vegetation, so we felt a need for creating green spaces within the house to connect the users to the surrounding. This was achieved by bringing the peripheral passages into the house and turning them into green spaces.

© Pratik Panzade
© Pratik Panzade
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Pratik Panzade
© Pratik Panzade
© Pratik Panzade
© Pratik Panzade

Conceptually the house has been designed on the basic principle of addition and subtraction of volumes to create voids and rigid geometries. Spatially the house has been divided into two types of spaces. One is the extroverted zone, comprising of the entrance foyer, living and dining area looking towards the street. The idea was to create a visual connectivity among the spaces looking towards the street to create a sense of bigger spatial volume. The other is the introverted zone comprising of the two bedrooms. The house is designed in a wood, white and grey theme with orange used to highlight the walls enveloping the front façade.

© Pratik Panzade
© Pratik Panzade

The use of orange emphasizes the volume and dramatizes the entrance. The wood used in the front elevation to create vertical louvers, windows and fabricated staircase brings a touch of luxury to the house. We felt a strong need to bring nature into the house by creating green pockets and emphasizing the natural light penetrating through the volume. We have incorporated a small court adjoining the living and dining area with an overhead skylight creating the drama of light and shadows within the house. The wall underneath the skylight is cladded using yellow Shahabad stone which acts as a natural canvas for the light entering through the skylight and a perfect backdrop for the living area.

© Pratik Panzade
© Pratik Panzade

Studio Habitect
Office

