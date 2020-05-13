World
UABB Yiantian Sub-Venue Installation and Exhibition / Rito RUA + Studio Paola Vigano

UABB Yiantian Sub-Venue Installation and Exhibition / Rito RUA + Studio Paola Vigano

Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit, Installation
Shenzhen, China
  • Outdoor, 1 F, Part 2 F And 3 F Design: Rito Urban Associates (Franci Feng, Tommi Zhou, Dao-Ming Chang)
  • Part 2 F Design: Studio Paola Viganò (Paola Viganò, Qinyi Zhang, Gianluca Masiero)
  • Structural Consultant: SCArchitects
  • Main Contractor: Guangzhou Bijia Exhibition Services Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Branch
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The theme of the Shenzhen Hong Kong Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism and Architecture (UABB) Yantian Sub-venue is “ City of Streams”. The exhibition is located in Shatoujiao Bonded Zone. Indoor exhibits are located on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floor in Building No.8 while outdoor exhibits occupy the space between the West Gate and Building No.8 as well as the surrounding pedestrian areas.

Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography

As an interpretation of the exhibition theme “City of Streams”, the architectural installation “Multi-Streaming” attempts to visualize the invisible urban “streams”  through lines. The components of the installation are inspired by the common materials found in the Bonded Zone.

Axonometric of outdoor pavilion
Axonometric of outdoor pavilion
Sectional perspective of outdoor pavilion
Sectional perspective of outdoor pavilion

The lines of  “Stream” on the ground guide visitors’ footsteps upon entering through the west gate and leading them to Building No.8，while the lines continue to run up the building along the facade. Street furniture located on both sides of the lined paths is made with wooden pallet, activating the public space of the Bonded Zone.

Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography

The pavilion at the entrance of the exhibition space, constructed with scaffolding structure, forms a permeable space where visitors can have a break, and outdoor activities of the exhibition can also take place. It acts as a “urban living room”  in the Bonded Zone that accommodates various upcoming exhibition events.

Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography

The idea of the interior exhibition space underlines the industrial characteristic of the space: most of the motted concrete walls and pillars remain in place; traces of previously removed partitions are covered by sand which unifies all the space with the aesthetics of roughness, reminding visitors of the sandy beaches of Yantian. The sanded paths within the space are paved for visitors wandering through the labyrinth of exhibits, while connecting the parts as a whole. The bases, stands, and all the other objects are in simple white geometric forms.

Interior exhibition space. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Interior exhibition space. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Interior exhibition space. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Interior exhibition space. Image © DUO Architectural Photography

The scale models, panels, LED screens etc., are suspended in the air. The design creates a transparent exhibition space, with minimal and rough elements emerging with a soft rhythm giving a unique experience of the exhibition.

Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography
Outdoor pavilion. Image © DUO Architectural Photography

Project location

Address: Shatoujiao Bonded Zone, Yantian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Rito RUA
Studio Paola Vigano
Products

Wood Steel Fabric

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation China
Cite: "UABB Yiantian Sub-Venue Installation and Exhibition / Rito RUA + Studio Paola Vigano" 13 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939367/2019-uabb-yiantian-sub-venue-installation-and-exhibition-rito-rua-plus-studio-paola-vigano/> ISSN 0719-8884

2019UABB 盐田分展场-展览装置与展场 / 朗图建筑 RUA + Studio Paola Vigano

