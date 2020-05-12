Kuma, Bilbao, Shigeru Ban: Discover the Internships and Lectures of Architecture for Humanity 2020

Save this picture! Courtesy of YAC - Young Architects Competitions

The course in Architecture for Humanities was born to train designers who know how to compose meaningful architectures even in the most complex contexts to bring quality and beauty where you are not used to seeing it. Today, pandemic, economic crisis, migration and climate change have turned every area -from the periphery of our metropolis to the most remote tropical village- into what can be defined as “emergency context”.

The Course

The United Nations - already before the pandemic cycle -estimated that the fragmentation of conflicts, combined with the effects of the economic and ecological crisis, was generating a humanitarian emergency greater than that caused by the Second World War.

In this context, the architect plays a fundamental role, because architecture responds to man’s primary needs. Finding shelter, receiving education, living healthy are rights that require “containers” in the first place, and architecture -great architecture- would be very little if limited to contexts of well-being; since man is at the center of architecture, and man, in any context, in any condition, deserves dignity and beauty.

This is why the course in Architecture for Humanities was born, to train designers who know how to compose meaningful architectures even in the most complex contexts, to bring quality where you have always designed to the bottom, beauty where you are used to not seeing it.

Accustomed to designing in terms of objectives, budget and understanding of anthropological phenomena, the designers will - instead - acquire a method that can be used in any context, capable of optimizing resources and design stimuli to produce, in any condition, a refined architectural phenomenon.

Through the study of the global scenario and the comparison with the experience of some of the most authoritative voices in the field (from the UN to representatives of the government of territories under emergency) the designers will focus on the technical and compositional strategies to be adopted in the humanitarian, social and emergency field, during 91 hours of lessons, 32 hours of workshop and numerous interventions by renowned professionals.

At the end of the course, YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship/collaboration within the partner studios.

YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened s experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labour market.

Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YACademy is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills, and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural firms. The location of the courses, also available from remote connection since 2020, is the prestigious headquarters of YACademy: a medieval building located in the heart of Bologna’s historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano; namely, one of the most picturesque areas of the city.

Special Lectures

ANUPAMA KUNDOO | ANUPAMA KUNDOO ARCHITECTS

Volontariat home for homeless children: architectural quality of a humanitarian project

TATIANA BILBAO | TATIANA BILBAO ESTUDIO

Low-income houses: living in Acuna, Mexico

GIANCARLO MAZZANTI | EL EQUIPO MAZZANTI

España Library: culture and beauty in Medellín, Colombia

KENGO KUMA | KENGO KUMA AND ASSOCIATES

Kishin No Kai: the aftermath of the tsunami in Japan

NICOLA SCARANARO | FOSTER + PARTNERS

Ethics and social responsibility: architecture according to Foster + Partners

JEAN PAUL UZABAKIRIHO | MASS DESIGN

Justice & beauty: experiences from Rwanda

SHIGERU BAN | SHIGERU BAN ARCHITECTS

Research in material: paper shelter Haiti

RAUL PANTALEO | TAM ASSOCIATI

Design in emergency situations: creating dignity through beauty

Workshop

Design of a Kindergarten In Tarawa, Kiribati

Raul Pantaleo | TAM ASSOCIATI

The workshop will represent a practical opportunity to test and recapitulate all the notions learned during the other lessons. It will offer strategic solutions concerning a real architectural project. This workshop will be conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy Sustainability of the Republic of Kiribati. Students will be given the opportunity to work on the symbolic context of the global climate change crisis: the Tarawa atoll, the capital city of the Republic of Kiribati. The project will concern the design of a kindergarten that may be resilient to the extreme conditions that this natural paradise must increasingly face due to the ocean rising levels.

This context is extraordinary charming both from a naturalistic and an anthropological point of view - the ikiribati are the descendants of the ancient Polynesian navigators. Tarawa and Kiribati are the ideal backgrounds for conducting design reflections that combine man, nature and contemporary architectural intervention. The immensity of the sky, the flaming sunsets, and the subtle atolls, barely visible on the surface of the ocean, will be the background for an intervention that aims at giving a future of beauty to the young generations of the island.

Lessons

INTERNATIONAL SCENARIO - Conflicts, migrations and climate change: the global framework of emergency architecture | 8 HOURS

Laura Heykoop | International Organization for Migration

CATASTROPHY MANAGEMENT - Crisis management at an architectural level | 6 HOURS

Paola Cardarelli | Comune di Bolognola

CLIMATE CHANGES - Effects and consequences of climate change | 6 HOURS

Silvio Gualdi | CMCC - Centro Euro-Mediterraneo sui Cambiamenti Climatici

TECHNOLOGIES FOR HUMANITY - Technical solutions in emergency | 16 HOURS

Alessandro Marata | Università di Bologna

URBAN RESILIENCE - Sandy & Urban Warming, NY challenges | 8 HOURS

Eugenia Di Girolamo | NYC Department of City Planning

3D CONSTRUCTIONS - Sustainable solutions for complex scenarios | 8 HOURS

Massimo Moretti | WASP

SOCIAL HOUSING - Housing scenarios in emergency contexts | 6 HOURS

Agostino Ghirardelli | SBGA Blengini Ghirardelli

EMERGENCIAL SCHOOL - Building for education | 8 HOURS

Teuea Tebau | MISE Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy of Kiribati

EXTREME ARCHITECTURE - Architecture in adverse natural environments | 9 HOURS

Roberto Dini | Politecnico di Torino

CULTURE & HERITAGE - Human beings and the anthropological factor at the center of humanitarian architecture | 8 HOURS

Andrea Angeli | DONTSTOP Architettura

CASE HISTORY - Successful examples of humanitarian architectures | 8 HOURS

Silvia Berselli | Università di Bologna

Internship

At the end of the course, YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship or collaboration with some of the studios better matching the topic of the course, with the likes of:



KENGO KUMA AND ASSOCIATES – ANUPAMA KUNDOO ARCHITECTS – TATIANA BILBAO ESTUDIO – EL EQUIPO MAZZANTI – FOSTER + PARTNERS – MASS DESIGN – TAM ASSOCIATI – SBGA BLENGHINI GHIRARDELLI – SHIGERU BAN ARCHITECTS

Due to the recent pandemic situation, despite the courses should be held between September 2020 and January 2021, YAC has taken extraordinary measures for the best performance of its activities and to facilitate access to its courses, in accordance to safety criteria and participation in the courses from a remote connection. For more information, we invite to read the rules of the course.

Architecture for Humanity is organised in collaboration with:

AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI - MANNI GROUP - TERREAL - URBAN UP l UNIPOL

