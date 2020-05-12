Tresno House / Realrich Architecture Workshop

+ 29

Design Team: Septrio Effendi, Fadiah Nurannisa , Fadiah Nurannisa, Ellena Monica, Miftahuddin Nurdayat, Tirta Budiman, Regi kusnadi, Rimba harendana

Clients : Adrianus Andy Kartawidjaja, Frances Fabiani

Engineering: Singgih Suryanto, Eddy Bahtiar,Slamet Karim, Hamim

Landscape: Realrich Architecture Workshop

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of Tangerang, Karawaci, one of the cities next to Jakarta, Tresno is the design of a simple tropical house in Jakarta. It’s simultaneously designed by the Geomancy principle creating 9 squares of the grid which forbids and allows some functions in the zoning such as the area of the north is for master bedroom and south for the kid's bedroom. The squares consist of the 3.6 m x 3.6 grid in 9 square boxes with cantilevered space to allow pool, garden, and connection from ground floor to 1st floor flows from service level on the ground floor to living level on 1st floor and at the end to more private level on the 2nd-floor plan.

The orientation of the sunlight is studied so the exposure is minimum from the west side facade by having a solid wall and minimum opening. the ground floor and 1st-floor functions to open to the garden. The landscape of “The Pucuk Merah trees” functions as barrier sunlight, and creating a micro-climate in the periphery of the site providing micro-climate.

At the center of the house, there is a skylight design based on the elaboration of the Tumpang Sari technique which was done in Guha. Basically it is a way to provide air stacking effect to cool the inside atrium space. The atrium connects bedrooms, kitchen, living room. Tumpang Sari is a form of traditional Architecture in Java, that the house is an act of prayer towards life for positive contribution, no pretension, life learning. In this case, the learning curve of understanding the basic needs of grids, modules, and atrium functions are key aspects.

The design uses craftsmen who polished the concrete from the previous projects such as The Guild project before with module 600 mm width x 1200 mm, length to avoid cracking between joints. The steel welder who comes from Subang, West Java combines the lightness of perforated metal and crafted to create a layer of shadow and privacy. The perforated steel is positioned as wall and floor plate in the indoor mezzanine level and outdoor balcony. An idea is a functional approach plus expression raw, rough, and honest material in combination with steel, concrete, and wood plus landscape and lighting and at the end in a combination of tradition.