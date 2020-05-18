World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Rehabilitation Project for a Multi-Family Building with 8 Houses / avlarquitectura + Antoni Bou Architectes

Rehabilitation Project for a Multi-Family Building with 8 Houses / avlarquitectura + Antoni Bou Architectes
© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens

© Jerome Rens

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Housing, Renovation, Sustainability
Tarragona, Spain
  • Lead Architects: Asun Vidal Layel , Antoni Bou Monclús
  • Design Team: Asun Vidal Layel , Antoni Bou Monclús
  • Clients: Ca l'Abadessa Immobles s.l, Mar Crespi Garcia,Rosa Maria Gonzalez Pernau, Jordi Cuenca Rebull, Javier Lopez Martinez, Jonathan Abraham Revusky, Sara Tarridas Vidal
  • Engineering: Gerard Vilalta
  • Consultants: Antoni Curull Ceron
  • Collaborators: Susana Martinez Arevalo, Ana Albiol Segarra
© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens

Text description provided by the architects. The project is born from the participation and self-promotion of homes.
The property developers of the homes under the Community of Assets regime will become their owners. There is no intermediation benefit of the real estate development, the benefit is the home itself. The production of housing, therefore, arises from the unsatisfied demand of a sector that, in somehow has been more speculative for obtaining capital gains, than productive. Building “houses to live” and not to exchange, with use value as a priority, is the essence of self-promotion.

© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens

Self-promotion allows us to work from the quality of the architecture, from the comfort of the homes, in short, it allows us to work with the architects' own criteria.

© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens

This is the rehabilitation of a set of two buildings joined on the ground floor, the project respects both the volumetric arrangement of the set and its exterior skin and all the archaeological elements on the ground floor.

The building turns towards the interior, where patios are generated that obtain the best orientations and the privacy necessary to enjoy the exterior spaces of the houses.

© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens

Noble materials are used such as wood, steel and bare stone from the archaeological remains that are preserved, the exposed structure is part of the final result of the houses and is integrated as a finishing compositional element.

© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens

The result is 8 homes (with a garage and storage room) designed to suit the needs of its end users, located in the historic center of Tarragona, a place where it is difficult to find homes that meet the necessary standards of light and spaciousness.

© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens

All have a spacious and sunny outdoor space and all have been designed with cross ventilation and energy saving criteria.

© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens
© Jerome Rens

Project location

Address: C / Comte nº 11-11Bis i Misser Sitges-1, Tarragona, Spain

avlarquitectura
Antoni Bou Architectes
Wood Steel Stone

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Refurbishment Renovation Sustainability Spain
Cite: "Rehabilitation Project for a Multi-Family Building with 8 Houses / avlarquitectura + Antoni Bou Architectes" [Proyecto de rehabilitación de un edificio plurifamiliar de 8 viviendas / avlarquitectura + Antoni Bou Architectes] 18 May 2020. ArchDaily.

