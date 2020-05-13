Loggia on the shore Guesthouse / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

+ 18

Lead Architects: Hiroshi Nakamura

Engineering: Masuda Architecture Structural Design

Construction: Kikushima

Text description provided by the architects. The horizon in the distance and shells at the feet… This guesthouse is nestled amid two differing views, near and far. The site faces Sagami Bay and is located above a shore where a 100-foot cruiser can be directly brought alongside. We, thus, placed the main entrance on the side facing the ocean, considering the approach by ship just like in Venice.

Guests who arrive by ship are first greeted by the pool and deck area, and then by the semi-outdoor space of the loggia. The loggia is shaped as if a courtyard between two buildings were covered by a roof. It serves as a living-dining room; in the summer, cool pleasant wind flows through to the high-side windows facing the mountains.

On the ocean side, five-meter wide electrically controlled vertical windows were installed, so when opened, the sashes completely hide their presence, leaving only the generous opening for the ocean view. The sand and shells from the nearby beach are mixed into the concrete panels of the exterior and terrace walls, and indoor terrazzo flooring, as they express the gentle texture and feel of the beach.