  5. Loggia on the shore Guesthouse / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Loggia on the shore Guesthouse / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Loggia on the shore Guesthouse / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging, Tourism
Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nacasa & Partners Inc.
  • Lead Architects: Hiroshi Nakamura
  • Engineering: Masuda Architecture Structural Design
  • Construction: Kikushima
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. The horizon in the distance and shells at the feet… This guesthouse is nestled amid two differing views, near and far. The site faces Sagami Bay and is located above a shore where a 100-foot cruiser can be directly brought alongside. We, thus, placed the main entrance on the side facing the ocean, considering the approach by ship just like in Venice.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Guests who arrive by ship are first greeted by the pool and deck area, and then by the semi-outdoor space of the loggia. The loggia is shaped as if a courtyard between two buildings were covered by a roof. It serves as a living-dining room; in the summer, cool pleasant wind flows through to the high-side windows facing the mountains.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

On the ocean side, five-meter wide electrically controlled vertical windows were installed, so when opened, the sashes completely hide their presence, leaving only the generous opening for the ocean view. The sand and shells from the nearby beach are mixed into the concrete panels of the exterior and terrace walls, and indoor terrazzo flooring, as they express the gentle texture and feel of the beach.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Project location

Address: Sagami Bay, East Japan, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Tourism Japan
Cite: "Loggia on the shore Guesthouse / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP" 13 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939236/loggia-on-the-shore-guesthouse-hiroshi-nakamura-and-nap/> ISSN 0719-8884

