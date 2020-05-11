World
Cornwall Gardens House / CHANG Architects

Cornwall Gardens House / CHANG Architects

© Albert Lim KS

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors, Sustainability
Singapore
  • Architects: CHANG Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1378
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2014
  • Photographs Photographs:  Albert Lim KS
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Duravit, Hansgrohe, Vola, Fhiaba, Schindler Home Lift, The Water Consultant
  • Lead Architects : Chang Yong Ter
  • Design Team : Goh Chiaw Meng
  • Clients : The Choo Family
  • Engineering : City-Tech Associates
  • Landscape : Hawaii Landscape Private Limited
  • Consultants : The Water Consultants
  • Collaborators: ZIA Concept, East Interior, LCH Quantity Surveying Consultant, Kian Huat Decoration Construction, VolumeFive, Speclitez Enterprise, Dormatic Door Control Specialist, Global Builders, Tempcool Engineering, Jackson Global, etc.
© Albert Lim KS
© Albert Lim KS

Text description provided by the architects. This house is intended for multi-generation living. The client wanted an ‘open home, a cool tropical paradise for the family’, encouraging their children to ‘raise their families here when they grow up’. Designed with an I-Thou relationship with nature, the family and nature share the same breathing space. Plants, water bodies, and living spaces are integrated as one. The setting provides daylight, natural ventilation, and passive cooling. It offers an ecological-friendly environment that promotes general wellness for all.

© Albert Lim KS
© Albert Lim KS
First floor plan / 2nd floor plan
First floor plan / 2nd floor plan
© Albert Lim KS
© Albert Lim KS

At the foyer, an old retaining wall with a history of leakage has been transformed into a green courtyard with waterfall feature. Visitors are now greeted with tropical rain-forest plants and the sounds of cascading water, which can be enjoyed from all levels. Working with the existing terrain, built-ups that contributed to the site coverage are utilized as planters for tropical fruit trees, to cool ambient temperature, and to insulate the interiors.

© Albert Lim KS
© Albert Lim KS

On plan, the house is a green oasis among the neighborhood, of landscape decks and cascading planters framing the bio pool and ponds. These are the catchment areas for rainwater harvesting, to be recycled for irrigation. Planting verandahs of varying plant species line the peripheries of the rooms and overlook the central pool.

© Albert Lim KS
© Albert Lim KS

This continues to form a planter bridge of passion fruits, where climbing vines provide sun-shade from the setting sun, and a privacy screen for the neighbors. This house has become the popular gathering place for the extended families and friends, and it has also attracted a host of biodiversity – from bees, butterflies to squirrels.

© Albert Lim KS
© Albert Lim KS
Section
Section
© Albert Lim KS
© Albert Lim KS

By living with and constantly in touch with nature, this house offers fresh definitions for ‘good class’ living in the tropics. It reflects the great collaboration between the client and the team of consultants and builders, in making this contemporary tropical setting possible. 

© Albert Lim KS
© Albert Lim KS

About this office
CHANG Architects
Office

Cite: "Cornwall Gardens House / CHANG Architects" 11 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939235/cornwall-gardens-house-chang-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

