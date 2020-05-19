Forecasting the Future of Sports Architecture with 10 Newly Built Stadiums around the World

On April 16, a ground-breaking ceremony was held in the city of Guangzhou, China, for what is to be the world’s largest soccer stadium. The most controversial aspect of the project was not its $1.7 billion price tag, but its bold lotus shape causing a backlash from the local architectural community but praise from the general public.
Aside from the Guangzhou soccer stadium, many other ongoing large scale projects around the world have prompted a reflection on the future of sports architecture. We have compiled a list of 10 freshly built stadiums in the past three years. While some stadiums focus on sustainability, others try to create unique user experiences.
Hangzhou Sports Park / NBBJ + CCDI
HANGZHOU, CHINA
Japan National Stadium / Kengo Kuma And Associates
TOKYO, JAPAN
Al Janoub Stadium / Zaha Hadid Architects
AL WAKRAH, QATAR
Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium / FGP Atelier + Taller ADG
IZTACALCO, MEXICO
Simonne-Mathieu Tennis Court at Roland Garros / Marc Mimram
PARIS, FRANCE
Luzhniki Stadium / SPEECH
MOSCOW, RUSSIA
Wuyuanhe Stadium / gmp Architects
HAIKOU, CHINA
Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction
CHIANGMAI, THAILAND
Mercedes-Benz Stadium / HOK
ATLANTA, USA
Rwanda Cricket Stadium / Light Earth Designs
KIGALI, RWANDA