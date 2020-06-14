Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Romania
  5. Loft Green Office / Maxim Calujac

Loft Green Office / Maxim Calujac

Save this project
Loft Green Office / Maxim Calujac
Save this picture!
© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

© Oleg Bajura © Oleg Bajura © Oleg Bajura © Oleg Bajura + 17

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Offices Interiors
Mogoșoaia, Romania
  • Architects: Maxim Calujac
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Oleg Bajura
  • Engineering: Roman Lecari, Andrei Gurulea
  • Clients: Eco Villas
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Mogosoaia north-west from Bucharest, Loft Green Apartments Office was designed for the romanian development company Eco Villas.

Save this picture!
© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

The task was to place the office  in the first line of the completed building,  showing the company’s intentions to create an ergonomic and passive buildings. That's why the architect of the residential complex Loft Green Apartments, has designed the office based on the principles where working spaces are offering to company’s administration and its employees a strong connection.

Save this picture!
© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

The curved wood wall, seen from entrance hall, represents an central accent of the office, completed with rhomboid pattern.  Perforated metal panels are crossing the whole office space creating a visual link between the administrative office, passes through the meeting room and enters into employees office. 

Save this picture!
© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

The glass walls are used to divide the functional parts of the office, also they maximize the sunlight access into all working spaces. Lighting was created as a part of metallic texture that is present in interior design of the author and also represents decorative elements.

Save this picture!
© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

Furniture - designed by the architect, shows his approach into achieving maximal working atmosphere inside the office. The office clearly gives to its employees and clients the authentic presence of open materials such as brick, metal, concrete and wood.

Save this picture!
© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mogosoaia, Romania

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Maxim Calujac
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Romania
Cite: "Loft Green Office / Maxim Calujac" 14 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939171/loft-green-office-maxim-calujac/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream