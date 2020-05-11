World
  5. NDC House / Tropical Space

NDC House / Tropical Space

NDC House / Tropical Space
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Vietnam
  • Design Team: Nguyen Hai Long, Tran Thi Ngu Ngon, Nguyen Anh Duc, Nguyen Thi Thuy, Trinh Thanh Tu
Text description provided by the architects. NDC House is located in district 1, the central urban district of ho chi minh city, Vietnam, the 300 sqm residence expands in four levels, comprising a double-height ground floor, a mezzanine, and two upper floors where more private spaces are located.

Section
The design used elements of the clay brick and concrete exterior within the residence, combined with solid wood surfaces and details, and a terrazzo floor. the perforated façade is used to bring enough natural light and air inside without compromising privacy, while it also encloses an outdoor terrace at the top floor. 

Ground Floor Plan
Pieces of furniture in solid wood create a warm, cozy atmosphere within the different rooms, complemented by plenty of greenery. the kitchen, dining room and living room are located on the ground floor, a second living room occupies the mezzanine, and bedrooms are placed on the two upper floors.

Tropical Space
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
