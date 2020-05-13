World
Jaipan House / Onhill Design & Construction

Jaipan House / Onhill Design & Construction

© Witsawarut Kekinna © Witsawarut Kekinna © Witsawarut Kekinna © Witsawarut Kekinna + 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Chiang Rai, Thailand
  • Design Team: Onhill Design and Construction Company Limited
  • Architect In Charge: Phat Hanpipat, Saksit Wongwatthanakun
  • Engineering: Onhill Design and Construction Company Limited
  • Clients: Baramee Jaipan
  • Consultants: Onhill Construction, Thirapong Hanpipat
© Witsawarut Kekinna

Text description provided by the architects. Jaipan family, the owner of the Jaipan House have 6 family members, used to live in their half wood structure house located in Chiang Rai, Thailand. With a great opportunity, they decided to plant their new dream house with a local architect.

© Witsawarut Kekinna
Plan
Plan
© Witsawarut Kekinna

According to the owner's requirement is to build a high privacy house that suits 6 family members but not losing the connection between indoor and surrounding environment. So we design the facade of the house that could block all sight from the surrounding by making a simple geometric solid mass, subtracted with a curved wall to create depth for the main entrance.Timber battens are applied to both bedrooms to create an interesting repetitive pattern from the outside but make airy and semi-clear vision for both bedrooms which are connected to the garden. These timber components attached to the form would create more depth and dynamic to a solid mass and break harshly boxie form. 

© Witsawarut Kekinna

Material concept is to create a homelike living in a new house. By using old material like wood slat from the deconstruction. With different language that creates modern architecture without destroying the soul and identical to the old half-wood structure house. All old wood is applied to the owner’s sight, from the old teak slat mounted to the entrance curved wall, to the traditional thai padauk floor.  

© Witsawarut Kekinna
Section
Section
© Witsawarut Kekinna

All exterior brick walls have applied cement splatter technique to create rough and soft planes, reducing contrast between wood and rendered wall, also making a smooth blending of two textures together. Interior space is designed for two subfamilies with separated space, While central common area connects all rooms together. Proper height split steps are added instead of a solid wall to create flow space boundaries, connecting all the functions without breaking their privacy caused by the amount of family’s member. 

© Witsawarut Kekinna

As the one story house. all the functions in Jaipan house are spread horizontally, so there’s no vertical circulation that make inconvenient to use and pay attention to the elders in while all of the family's members could feel connected to the nature that flows closely to all living areas, with wide open perception of garden and interior space blended together. 

© Witsawarut Kekinna

Project gallery

