Brother Sister House / JAM arquitectura

Lead Architect: Jorge Alberto Muñoz

Design Team: Eduardo Becerra, Alvaro Nuñez

Engineering: Juan Jesus Aguirre

Consultants: Luis Soria, Francisco Ornelas

Text description provided by the architects. Two weekend houses sharing a plot, one for a yoga instructor, and one for her brother, a dentist. Located in the town of Pátzcuaro in western Mexico, the town were they grew up and left for life in the city.

Located distant from the historic center. The houses occupy a six hundred square meter plot which has a steep slope and is confined between a street and a natural forest reserve. With little regulation and other houses in its surroundings.

The project opts for a fragmented volume composition that extends to the total width of the property. Two “L” shaped volumes that create a central courtyard.

The intention is the adjustment to two similar programs, family life and reminiscence to the courtyards and alleys of this town. The views toward the west reveal the Lake of Pátzcuaro, The Estribo Hill and part of the historic center. An equilibrium between intimacy, the interior climate and the western views, which are mostly protected with balconies that filter the sun was sought. The relationship of the houses towards the central courtyard is decidedly open and strategic apertures towards the forest reserve were created. Both rooftops function as terraces and one integrates a yoga courtyard that looks at the forest.

Like brother and sister the houses have physical characteristics that make them look similar, yet in their interior they are independent, authentic and have their own personality.