John Wardle Wins 2020 Gold Medal from Australian Institute of Architects

The Australian Institute of Architects has announced John Wardle as the winner of the 2020 Gold Medal. Wardle was recognized for his iterative design process and attention to craft, as well as his collaborations with artists and craftspeople. His firm's portfolio of work includes both national and international projects, as well as his contribution to the 16th International Biennale Architettura in Venice.

The Jury described John as the man who, ‘across the nation he has restored faith in what architects do best – the design of buildings that function well and please hand and eye.’ John founded his Melbourne-based studio founded in 1986, and has won numerous state Institute awards for architectural excellence in Victoria, South Australia, and Queensland, as well as at the national and international level.

Jury Chair and Australian Institute of Architects National President Professor Helen Lochhead said that, "As a Gold Medal recipient ,John has been recognized as one of the leading architects in our national architectural story. His outstanding contribution to architecture is wide-ranging and enduring, with his work having a lasting influence in shaping our profession." John completed a Master of Architecture at RMIT University in 2001, and he is an Adjunct Professor at the School of Art, Architecture and Design, University of South Australia.

The 2020 Jury comprised:

Professor Helen Lochhead LFRAIA (Chair)– National President, Australian Institute of Architects | Dean, UNSW Built Environment

Clare Cousins FRAIA – Immediate Past President, Australian Institute of Architects | Director, Clare Cousins Architects

Geoffrey London LFRAIA – Professor of Architecture, University of Western Australia

Peter Elliott AM LFRAIA – 2017 Gold Medallist | Principal, Peter Elliott Architecture and Urban Design

Wendy Lewin FRAIA – Principal, Wendy Lewin Architect.

News via Australian Institute of Architects