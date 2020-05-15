World
  Architecture of Exhibition Spaces: 23 Art Galleries around the World

Architecture of Exhibition Spaces: 23 Art Galleries around the World

Architecture of Exhibition Spaces: 23 Art Galleries around the World

Overall, when designing exhibition spaces, certain aspects contribute to an effective display of the pieces: diffuse lighting, spatial distribution, and high ceilings are some of them. The combination of these features with rooms that are able to transform themselves (using elements that can be perforated, repainted, and adapted according to each exhibition), is common in many art galleries, expressing the dialogue between art and architecture.

Adriana Varejão Gallery / Tacoa Arquitetos. Image: © Eduardo Eckenfels Stone Art Gallery / O-office Architects. Image: © LIKYFOTO Renovation of Sotheby's New York Headquarters / OMA. Image: © Brett Beyer Photography The Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects. Image: © Luigi Parise

We have selected 23 art gallery projects around the world with different design solutions, that lead to different ways of exhibiting. Check below:

Terrassenhaus Berlim / Brandlhuber + Emde, Burlon + Muck Petzet

Terrassenhaus Berlim / Brandlhuber + Emde, Burlon + Muck Petzet. Image: © Erica Overmeer
Terrassenhaus Berlim / Brandlhuber + Emde, Burlon + Muck Petzet. Image: © Erica Overmeer

Berlin, Germany

Art Gallery in Buenos Aires / Nicolás Fernández Sanz

Art Gallery in Buenos Aires / Nicolás Fernández Sanz. Image: © Javier Agustín Rojas
Art Gallery in Buenos Aires / Nicolás Fernández Sanz. Image: © Javier Agustín Rojas

Buenos Aires, Argentina

El Gran Vidrio Gallery Renovation / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid

El Gran Vidrio Gallery Renovation / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid. Image: © Federico Cairoli
El Gran Vidrio Gallery Renovation / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid. Image: © Federico Cairoli

Córdoba, Argentina

Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery / Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp

Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery / Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp. Image: © John Gollings
Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery / Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp. Image: © John Gollings

Hobart, Australia

New Gallery and Casemates / Bevk Perović arhitekti

New Gallery and Casemates / Bevk Perović arhitekti. Image: © David Schreyer
New Gallery and Casemates / Bevk Perović arhitekti. Image: © David Schreyer

Wiener Neustadt, Austria

Adriana Varejão Gallery / Tacoa Arquitetos

Adriana Varejão Gallery / Tacoa Arquitetos. Image: © Eduardo Eckenfels
Adriana Varejão Gallery / Tacoa Arquitetos. Image: © Eduardo Eckenfels

Brumadinho, Brazil

Tunga Gallery / Rizoma Arquitetura

Tunga Gallery / Rizoma Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
Tunga Gallery / Rizoma Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Brumadinho, Brazil

New Leme Gallery / Metro Arquitetos Associados + Paulo Mendes da Rocha

New Leme Gallery / Metro Arquitetos Associados + Paulo Mendes da Rocha. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
New Leme Gallery / Metro Arquitetos Associados + Paulo Mendes da Rocha. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

São Paulo, Brazil

Luciana Brito Gallery / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados

Luciana Brito Gallery / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados. Image: © André Scarpa
Luciana Brito Gallery / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados. Image: © André Scarpa

São Paulo, Brazil

Patricia Ready Art Gallery / Izquierdo Lehmann + elton_léniz

Patricia Ready Art Gallery / Izquierdo Lehmann + elton_léniz. Image: © Carlos Eguiguren
Patricia Ready Art Gallery / Izquierdo Lehmann + elton_léniz. Image: © Carlos Eguiguren

Santiago, Chile

Stone Art Gallery / O-office Architects

Stone Art Gallery / O-office Architects. Image: © LIKYFOTO
Stone Art Gallery / O-office Architects. Image: © LIKYFOTO

Guangzhou, China

Z Gallery / O-OFFICE Architects

Z Gallery / O-OFFICE Architects. Image: © Likyfoto
Z Gallery / O-OFFICE Architects. Image: © Likyfoto

Shenzhen, China

Shuyang Art Gallery / UAD

Shuyang Art Gallery / UAD. Image: © Qiang Zhao
Shuyang Art Gallery / UAD. Image: © Qiang Zhao

Suqian, China

Leventis Art Gallery / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Leventis Art Gallery / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image: © Hufton & Crow
Leventis Art Gallery / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image: © Hufton & Crow

Nicosia, Cyprus

BAUZIUM / Kim In-cheurl + Archium

BAUZIUM / Kim In-cheurl + Archium. Image: © Park Young-chae
BAUZIUM / Kim In-cheurl + Archium. Image: © Park Young-chae

Goseong-gun, South Korea

Leila Heller Gallery / L.S. Design

Leila Heller Gallery / L.S. Design. Image: © 8th Street Studio
Leila Heller Gallery / L.S. Design. Image: © 8th Street Studio

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Renovation of Sotheby’s New York Headquarters / OMA

Renovation of Sotheby's New York Headquarters / OMA. Image: © Brett Beyer Photography
Renovation of Sotheby’s New York Headquarters / OMA. Image: © Brett Beyer Photography

New York, United States

Saleh Barakat Gallery / L.E.FT Architects

Saleh Barakat Gallery / L.E.FT Architects. Image: © Ieva Saudargaite
Saleh Barakat Gallery / L.E.FT Architects. Image: © Ieva Saudargaite

Beirut, Lebanon

Gallery - Salão LUCERNARIO / Canocanela Arquitectura

Gallery - Salão LUCERNARIO / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image: © Oscar Hernandez
Gallery - Salão LUCERNARIO / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image: © Oscar Hernandez

Aguascalientes, Mexico

OMR Art Gallery / Mateo Riestra + José Arnaud-Bello + Max von Werz

OMR Art Gallery / Mateo Riestra + José Arnaud-Bello + Max von Werz. Image: © Rory Gardiner
OMR Art Gallery / Mateo Riestra + José Arnaud-Bello + Max von Werz. Image: © Rory Gardiner

Ciudad de México, Mexico

Te Uru - Waitakere Contemporary Gallery / Mitchell and Stout Architects

Te Uru - Waitakere Contemporary Gallery / Mitchell and Stout Architects. Image: © Patrick Reynolds
Te Uru - Waitakere Contemporary Gallery / Mitchell and Stout Architects. Image: © Patrick Reynolds

Auckland, New Zealand

The Europe - Far East Gallery / Ingarden & Ewý Architekci

The Europe - Far East Gallery / Ingarden & Ewý Architekci. Image: © Krzysztof Ingarden
The Europe - Far East Gallery / Ingarden & Ewý Architekci. Image: © Krzysztof Ingarden

Kraków, Poland

The Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects

The Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects. Image: © Luigi Parise
The Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects. Image: © Luigi Parise

London, United Kingdom

Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Architecture of Exhibition Spaces: 23 Art Galleries around the World" [Arquitetura de espaços expositivos: 23 galerias de arte ao redor do mundo] 15 May 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939035/architecture-of-exhibition-spaces-23-art-galleries-around-the-world/> ISSN 0719-8884

