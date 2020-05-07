World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Indonesia
  5. Lenora Hotel / RDMA

Lenora Hotel / RDMA

Save this project
Lenora Hotel / RDMA
Save this picture!
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY

© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY © NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY © NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY © NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY + 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Bojongloa Kaler, Indonesia
  • Architects: RDMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, YKK AP, Acor, Kemtone, Niro granite, PILLAR
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a rework of an on-going hotel construction from the previous design that actually has already in topping-off position. Basically the client wanted to recompose the almost finish facade to seamlessly connect all the seemingly undesired result, such as the very obvious four balconies exposed from the main road, and to tackle groups of air-con machine stick to the perimeter wall exposed from the side road.

Save this picture!
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY
Save this picture!
Fourth Floor Plan
Fourth Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY

In a condition where new architect came secondly after the previous one and after some extend of budget expenses, meaning some extra cost would arise so that we have to measure the problem and solve it as much as we can with one or two formula only. One envelope to wrap all the problems together which also manifests to the aesthetic.

Save this picture!
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY

Painted white, expanded metal considerably used to give an effect of not only striking to the surrounding, but also as a canvas for the future vertical greenery intended to be part of the facade design. This screen also gives enclosure to the existing balcony that forms an attachment of private outdoor space on every floor. Gradually it should look greener and only left the so called white fence from the inside. A growing greenery facade.

Save this picture!
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY
© NILAI ASIA PHOTOGRAPHY

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Kopo, Bojongloa Kaler, Bandung City, West Java, Indonesia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RDMA
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Indonesia
Cite: "Lenora Hotel / RDMA" 07 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938964/lenora-hotel-rdma/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream