World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Australia
  5. 271 Spring Street Office Building / John Wardle Architects

271 Spring Street Office Building / John Wardle Architects

Save this project
271 Spring Street Office Building / John Wardle Architects

© Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Melbourne, Australia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20523
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Peter Bennetts
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Krause Bricks, Aqualoo, Armstrong, Artedomus, China Southern, Classic Ceramics, Jacaranda, Keystone, Lingyun, Mertz, Venestra
  • Design Team: John Wardle, Stefan Mee, Bill Krotiris, Paul Holden, Goran Sekuleski, Alex Peck, James Loder, Jeff Arnold, Barry Hayes, Manuel Canestrini, Kristina Levenko, Tatiana Malysheva, Tom Denham, Aleksandra Jovanovic, Adrian Bonaventura, Stuart Mann
  • Clients : ISPT
  • Engineering : Arup
  • Landscape: Urban Initiatives
  • Consultants: Coffey Geotechnics, PLP Australia, Bruce Trethowan Architects
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. Anchoring the corner of Little Lonsdale and Spring Streets, the crafted approach to 271 Spring St Melbourne respects and enhances the vibrant, interconnected ‘Little Lon’ precinct. The site development re-engages the public realm along Spring Street, Little Lonsdale Street, and Casselden Place Lane via the continuation and activation of the heritage façade.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

271 Spring St is a 16-storey tower featuring flexible office and function spaces, a roof terrace with CBD views. Two existing buildings - the Church of England’s Mission Hall and the Elms Hotel date back to the early 1900s are preserved and celebrated. Activating the original heritage buildings was keenly supported by client and tenant stakeholders.

Save this picture!
Precint plan
Precint plan

The contemporary environment is intertwined with social settings within a community of heritage buildings. The Elms Hotel is retained on two street frontages and its sidewalls are revealed in the entry lobby. The fabric of the Mission Hall has been extensively retained; the new structure is carefully inserted away from the hall within the ancillary spaces. In addition, the front gable roof and rooves to the upper-level chapel and side rooms have been revealed.  

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The historic buildings connect with a dynamic interpretative entry portal on Spring Street. The tower has been a setback and elevated above the heritage podiums to provide light, space, and breathing room to the historic fabric below. This allows the Mission Hall and Elms Hotel to be read as individual, three-dimensional buildings in the streetscape. 

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

An interpretive triangulated facade above the Spring Street heritage podium echoes the hipped roof of this building. The masonry base reflects in scale and texture the original buildings, it also aligns in height with the Elms Hotel. A custom-made brick has been used for the podium to pick up colours of the original materials.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The materials for the new additions are selected and paired respectfully. A highly transparent yet sun-controlled curtain wall facade affords views to the streets, parks, and city. The sun blades are expressed in a large stretcher bond pattern, alluding to the bricks of the Hotel below. To the west, an elevated angled window wall looks back and down to Little Lonsdale Street with corner pop-out meeting space revealing the activity within to the plaza below. 

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

To maximise the urban potential of the site, the design focuses on activating a permeable ground plane. Extending through the lobby and connecting back to an existing, ramped pedestrian link between Casselden Place and the Urban Workshop. The landscaping to the plaza elevates the link as a place to linger rather than just a thoroughfare. Maintaining the fine grain character of the precinct, the ground level is designed around the human scale, promoting access and connectivity. 

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

271 Spring Street weaves together community and office spaces, historic and contemporary architecture within the context of a highly successful urban precinct. The considered and contemporary addition of a commercial office building forms an exemplary landmark corner to the precinct. 271 Spring St puts in place the final set piece in this unique city district.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Melbourne VIC, Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
John Wardle Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Australia
Cite: " 271 Spring Street Office Building / John Wardle Architects " 06 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938929/271-spring-street-office-building-john-wardle-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream