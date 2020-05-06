World
Fashand Villa / SABK design group

Fashand Villa / SABK design group

© Mohammad Hozhabri

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Fashand, Iran
  • Architects: SABK design group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  95
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mohammad Hozhabri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, DOLD, Plaka, Adobe Systems Incorporated, NHN - Kenwa, Sveza, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Hoda Sharifian, Mohammad Hozhabri
  • Design Team: Hoda Sharifian , Mohammad Hozhabri, Ali Ashtiani
  • Clients: Azam Sadatmir, Mansour Jalali
  • Landscape: SABK design group
  • Collaborators: Nima Gouran, Ali Ashtiani, Atabak Ghajari, Nastaran Alishahi
  • Structure Design: Mohsen Najimi
Text description provided by the architects. Fashand villa has been designed and constructed in a garden of 1200 m². The construction started in fall 2014 and finished in spring 2016. The construction site has oblong proportions and the northern side was chosen to locate the building which extends almost the entire width of the site preserving two old trees. A 5X11 meters rectangle was considered as building dimensions. Big glazing’s on the ground floor run the full length of the house to create picturesque planted view, bringing the outdoors in.

© Mohammad Hozhabri
© Mohammad Hozhabri
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Mohammad Hozhabri
© Mohammad Hozhabri

Due to security issues concerning buildings in the suburbs, which are used during weekends or holidays, it is almost inevitable to use fences. There so fences became an important aspect of design from the start. They are designed in a way that opening them provides shade to the floor to ceiling windows on the ground floor. Adding Flexibility and versatility to the simple building box, which could be both open to the garden or completely closed and windowless appearing to be impenetrable.

© Mohammad Hozhabri
© Mohammad Hozhabri
Sections
Sections
© Mohammad Hozhabri
© Mohammad Hozhabri

No differentiation is made between roof and wall, this gives the building, which is only 5 meters wide, a certain visual massiveness that forms a surprising contrast to the construction: exposed light steel structure and dry wall. The ground floor ceiling is 42 mm wooden slabs forming the first floor at the same time. This lightness, on the other hand, goes well with the technical feel conveyed by the fences folding horizontally against gravity.

© Mohammad Hozhabri
© Mohammad Hozhabri

The open interior on the ground floor is formed thanks to a linear utility band on one side that accommodates one lavatory and mechanical room with access from outside, one bathroom, storage and a straight single-flight stairs, leaving a flexible space for the kitchen and living room which can partly be transformed to a bedroom by a partition. A void in the middle visually connects the ground floor to the upper floor which is consisted of two bedrooms one bathroom and a balcony in a symmetrical plan.

© Mohammad Hozhabri
© Mohammad Hozhabri

