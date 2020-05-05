World
Cuitlahuac Building / RE+D

Cuitlahuac Building / RE+D

© César Béjar

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Zapopan, Mexico
  • Architects: RE+D
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1580
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Danpal, Häfele, Lafarge Holcim, Herralum, Tecno Lite
  • Lead Architect: Miguel García Martín
  • Design: Miguel García Martín
  • Construction: Miguel García Martín
  • Structural Project: Mario Ruiz Oronia
  • Client: Consorcio AGP
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the periphery of Guadalajara, a rapidly growing city where downtown lots are increasingly valued, the project starts with the premise of re-densification.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The lot, that formerly had two houses that were demolished, gets a higher density by proposing a four-story apartment building, following a contemporary family model.

In response to the problem, the project breaks the typology of the area with a contemporary language but aims to respect a scale that is characterized by low-density housing. This is why the elongated proportion of the lot is used to generate a project with a conception more in line with its context and achieving a connection between scales.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Elements that emphasize the conceptualization were used, such as the horizontal screen on the facade, which generates an air chamber that mitigates noise, while giving the section that faces the street a visual amplitude. This large screen made of semi-translucent material allows light to pass through while maintaining the privacy of the housing units.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The project ends up having a concrete frame that, in addition to making the materiality evident, emphasizes the horizontality of the project and helps to generate semi-covered living spaces on the top floor of the building.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Project location

Address: Calle Cuitláhuac 4110, Jardines del Sol, 45050 Zapopan, Jal., Mexico

