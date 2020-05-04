World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Folding House / AR Design Studio

Folding House / AR Design Studio

Save this project
Folding House / AR Design Studio

© Savills © Savills © Martin Gardner © Savills + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
United Kingdom
  • Engineering: Eckersley O’Callaghan
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Savills
© Savills

Text description provided by the architects. Folding House is a private, bespoke new build house located in Ringwood completed by award winning Winchester based architects AR Design Studio. Inspired by the site context and defining character, the intention of Folding House was to minimise the impact on the location and surrounding scenery by embedding the house into the hill side.

Save this picture!
© Savills
© Savills
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Savills
© Savills

The concept began with an existing ‘zig zag’ pathway. This path was then continued in the form of a folding, solid ribbon, creating habitable spaces between the plans. Solid timber boxes were inserted in between where private space was required, with the remaining space offering open plan living with a connection to the expansive balconies and stunning views beyond. The accommodation is split over three floors with the upper floor situated at ground level. The lower two floors stagger down the site following the gradient of the landscape and taking the user towards the lower garden and river. The ground floor layout contains most of the required open plan living accommodation with stunning views of the River Avon.

Save this picture!
© Savills
© Savills

The lower ground floor constitutes of bedroom accommodation and is connected to the upper floor via a feature staircase and lift. The garden level floor comprises a mixture of bedrooms and living accommodation that spill out onto a generous terrace and path down to the river.

Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
AR Design Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Folding House / AR Design Studio" 04 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938660/folding-house-ar-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream