Bivouac Zoran Šimić Cabin / Filter Architecture

Lead Architects: Kenan Vatrenjak

Design Team: Kenan Vatrenjak, Nedim Mutevelić, Asmir Mutevelić, Ibrica Jašarević, Vedad Islambegović

Clients: Mountaineering Club Željezničar

Text description provided by the architects. Bivouac Zoran Šimić is located on the remote mountain Visočica, Bosnia, and Herzegovina. It is the first object of this typology on the mountain that just recently has become more accessible due to the development of local road infrastructure.

The bivouac is located at the edge of canyon Rakitnica that runs between mountains Visočica and Bjelašnica. It is one of few locations where trekking paths cross the canyon and connect two mountains. At this site, striking views open over the landscape, dominantly along the north-south axis. The project is conceived so to expose the visitor to these views, to make them ever-present, and accentuate the experience. Internal space is configured by three platforms that are simultaneously floor areas, beds, or benches. Two opposing platforms cascade towards entrance space thus enabling as much as nine visitors to sit facing each other. The outer form follows internal platforms arrangement so that the foot print of the object is reduced to the minimum and thus destructive terrain excavations.

The bivouac was built with very limited resources, under difficult high mountain conditions, but with enormous voluntary engagement and cooperation that would be impossible in a purely commercial context. The main challenge in the construction was transportation, and for this purpose, the military helicopter unit was engaged for the transportation of construction material to the site. The fact that one of the lead architects is an experienced mountaineer has played a crucial role in the design of the bivouac, increasing the quality of the user’s experience. The architects of the Filter studio have also contributed to its actual building on the site, together with the members of the local mountaineering club Zeljeznicar, making this a genuine community-driven project.