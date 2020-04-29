What Can We Do to Overcome (or Avoid) the Next Crisis in Architecture and Construction?

Save this picture! Foto de Ant Rozetsky, via Unsplash

Almost two months have passed since the quarantine regime started in several countries as a strategy to reduce the transmission rate of the coronavirus. Since then, a considerable part of the architecture professionals has started to adopt telework or home office, keeping up with the projects that have already started, supported by a number of new online meeting tools, document storage in the cloud and BIM models.

Although the projects continue, many processes, on the other hand, are on pause, either due to government restrictions or lack of funding. In addition to this, is the instability of international markets and the well-known inertia of civil construction in reestablishing after periods of economic and political uncertainties. It is no exaggeration to say that there is a very high possibility of a crisis in the field of architecture and construction.

In this sense, in order to anticipate, circumvent or even prevent this from happening, we once again invite our readers to share their opinions, answering the question: what can architecture professionals do to overcome or avoid a crisis in the field of architecture and construction, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Share your opinion using the form below:

