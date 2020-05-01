Extension for Barbecue in Araucania / mutarestudio

+ 20

Lead Architect: Cristián Axl Valdés

Design Team: Diego González, Natalie Rivas

Engineering: Dalibor Zuvic

Contractor: mutarestudio

Text description provided by the architects. If the utility of a space is settled by the objects in it, then the quincho is a space with a barbecue and a table. In this quincho, the barbecue and the table are the prolongation of one onto the other, translated in a sculptural concrete-on-sight made object, which is the only element that shows the reason of the construction.

There is something captivating about a table. For example, I can only imagine two artificial objects that can create a space on their own: a bed and a table. However, the bed only allows one or two people, and the table can accept as one as a bunch of people. In other words, the bed is, by excellence, the intimacy space; but the table goes to the collective, to that which reunites all of us. That is why there is no bed here, but a table.

At this table, it is possible to cook, eat and talk. Everything happens around it and under a metal ceiling that, at the height of the ridge, allows in sun light along of it. It is an open area with interior qualities, to extend the home activities, which is a few meters away, just like that traditional space called “parrón” (grapevine ceiling) in the central area of Chile.