Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. United States
  5. Arizona Center / Gensler

Arizona Center / Gensler

Save this project
Arizona Center / Gensler

© Bill Timmerman © Bill Timmerman © Bill Timmerman © Bill Timmerman + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retail
Phoenix, United States
  • Client: Parallel Capital Partners
  • Contractor: Skanska
  • Civil: Dibble Engineering
  • Structural: PK Associates
  • Mep: MSA Engineering Consultants
  • Lighting: Horton Lees Brogden Lighting Design
  • Landscape: TRUEFORM Landscape Architecture Studio
  • Tensile Fabric: GuildWorks - Architecture of the Air
  • Consultants: Altitude Design Office, V-Xion Network Design
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bill Timmerman
© Bill Timmerman

Text description provided by the architects. The goal of Arizona Center was to create a new vision for the iconic downtown mixed-use center that was originally built in 1990. The redeveloped design increases visibility of the asset and asserts the property as a premiere destination in the burgeoning Downtown Phoenix landscape. The project also creates a powerful 360-degree user experience that communicates the project’s unique attributes in a fresh and authentic way.

Save this picture!
© Bill Timmerman
© Bill Timmerman

The Arizona Center Retail Transformation creates a new model for office, retail and entertainment not found in Phoenix, emblematic of the new era in the history of the young city. The upgrades focus on unveiling the previously introverted development into a vibrant, extroverted experience that connects to the existing urban fabric through the design of gateway features, visible graphic identification, and thoughtful strategic planning.

Save this picture!
© Bill Timmerman
© Bill Timmerman
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Bill Timmerman
© Bill Timmerman

Multiple urban portals were created to direct pedestrian circulation towards the project’s central core and encourage impromptu social gatherings. With the new open entries, walkability increased dramatically and further activates the public spaces and allows retailers to capture a larger audience. Serving as the new gateways to the center, dramatically patterned perforated metal screens integrate with existing façades. The impactful, light-colored solar screens visually refresh the exterior image and provide a consistent backdrop that compliments the new integrated desert landscape.

Save this picture!
© Bill Timmerman
© Bill Timmerman

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 455 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gensler
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail United States
Cite: "Arizona Center / Gensler" 20 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938448/arizona-center-gensler/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream