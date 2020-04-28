World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Río Plata Shelter / Elton Léniz Arquitectos + Francisco Cruz

Río Plata Shelter / Elton Léniz Arquitectos + Francisco Cruz

Save this project
Río Plata Shelter / Elton Léniz Arquitectos + Francisco Cruz

© Francisco Cruz © Francisco Cruz © Francisco Cruz © Francisco Cruz + 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Pucon, Chile
  • Lead Architect: Francisco Cruz
  • Design Team: Mauricio Léniz, Mirene Elton, Francisco Cruz
  • Contractor: Rodrigo Arriagada, Robinson Pino Sanhueza, Gerson Pino Sanhueza
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Francisco Cruz
© Francisco Cruz

Text description provided by the architects. In the present times of the city where the comfort seems to isolate nature and their own manifestation, there are exceptions that seeking to turn back to the beginnings, where the fragility of survival it moves slightly of that comfort zone.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Cruz
© Francisco Cruz
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Francisco Cruz
© Francisco Cruz

Raising two meters height in the middle of willow forest, in the beginning, were build two large wooden platforms of 150m2. Two families used to camping during the summer and settled randomly over the outskirts. Since this is a flooding area –Plata River´s Delta- where the water level changes 150cms, to get there in Autumn and Winter got difficult but not impossible. Over the years they wanted to travel often and have more comfort, so they thought to build over the outskirts something slightly greater than a tent, a space that houses the basics. Extended over the platforms a grid of pillars that continues from the base and organized the total surface. Only a third was roofed and the rest stayed as an open –rainy- terrace, a space in between of multiple uses which allow willows to enter slightly. At the center was the closed space wish was considered as a large common space. Around it, the bedroom, bathroom, and bunk beds. Most of the perimeter is glass windows and thanks to the heights, the willows show thin branches that let a glimpse of the skies.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Cruz
© Francisco Cruz
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Francisco Cruz
© Francisco Cruz

Since the site can only be reached through the river, all materials had to be crossed on a rowboat. This was one of the reasons why it was thought to be made of wood, a low-cost material that allowed with small elements to build the total. Therefore, with the utilization of minimum resources, materials of common dimensions, and local carpentry labor, it created a basic constructive system that let it assemble easily the whole structure. The project, understandable as a Refuge -of very low budget- and the objectives to have a minimum impact over the territory, is literally a “Tent Over Pillars”.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Cruz
© Francisco Cruz
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

Francisco Cruz + María Hurtado (Análogo Chile)

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Elton Léniz Arquitectos
Office
Francisco Cruz
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Río Plata Shelter / Elton Léniz Arquitectos + Francisco Cruz" [Refugio Río Plata / Elton Léniz Arquitectos + Francisco Cruz] 28 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938287/rio-plata-shelter-elton-leniz-arquitectos-plus-francisco-cruz/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream